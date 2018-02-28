The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - SON cautions on use of sub standard products
28th February 2018 - Int/friendlies: Rohr to name Eagles squad for Poland, Serbia March 7
28th February 2018 - NFF inaugurates Audit Committee, Technical Study Group
28th February 2018 - NPFL: Plateau United, Akwa United battle for top spot
28th February 2018 - Udoji’s death a big loss to Kano –Galadimma
28th February 2018 - Abia is like Imo, but there’s hope
28th February 2018 - Chi-Bok and Dap–Chi: The intriguing metaphor of a roving Chi
28th February 2018 - Are there still proofreaders?
28th February 2018 - Enyi Biafra alala: The Hannibal takes his final salute
28th February 2018 - The philosophy of psychic attack (7)
Home / Business / SON cautions on use of sub standard products

SON cautions on use of sub standard products

— 28th February 2018

Charles NwaogujiOkey Sampson, Aba

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has cautioned Nigerians on the dangers of using fake products, saying the risks associated with such unwise patronage far outweigh the benefits, if any. It was in this light that SON said it was carrying out sensitisation programmes across the country to educate stakeholders on the dangers inherent in the process.

Director General of SON, Osita Aboloma, stated these yesterday in Aba, the commercial capital of Abia State during a general sensitisation workshop on substandard lubricants held in the city.  

Aboloma, represented by Obi David, SON Regional Coordinator in South East, said the regulatory body had before now carried out zero tolerance and total eradication sensitisation workshops for substandard products, but now decided to go for reduction in fake products all in a bid to achieve the same goal of bringing to extreme minimum the circulation of fake goods in the country.

“We’ve carried out zero tolerance for sub-standard goods, we’ve done total eradication and we are now speaking of reduction. There is no place in the world; there is no country that can boast of total eradication of substandard products. What we are saying now is that we want to reduce it to extreme minimum and if we can get that, it will be a very big achievement. We want to start from somewhere; if we can achieve reduction, it will be as good as eradication.”

Aboloma who said SON’s sensitisation programmes were not limited to oil but to other products, stressed that his organisation limited the Aba programme to lubricants because of its effect on the economy and the people.

“The use of lubricants touches on all vehicles, industrial machines of various types, hydraulic systems, electric transformers and other things. It is obvious that most of our daily activities depend directly or indirectly on use of lubricants and it is therefore necessary that every stakeholder be aware of good and substandard lubricants.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SON cautions on use of sub standard products

— 28th February 2018

Charles Nwaoguji; Okey Sampson, Aba Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has cautioned Nigerians on the dangers of using fake products, saying the risks associated with such unwise patronage far outweigh the benefits, if any. It was in this light that SON said it was carrying out sensitisation programmes across the country to educate stakeholders on the…

  • Buhari rejects Peace Corps Bill

    — 28th February 2018

    •Security agencies influenced president –Akoh President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the proposed Peace Corps of Nigeria Establishment Bill, 2017. The bill has been a subject of controversy after it was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly. The president conveyed his rejection of the bill in a letter which Speaker Yakubu Dogara read during the…

  • Obaseki lauds FG on welfare package for Edo IDPs

    — 28th February 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has lauded the Federal Government’s role in assisting with welfare packages for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the state. Obaseki gave the commendation when the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) donated educational materials and food items to the IDPs in Uhogua camp in Ovia North…

  • My people’s trust motivates me –Wike

    — 28th February 2018

    • Rivers elders score gov high Fred Itua, Abuja; Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he is motivated to reel out projects and welfare programmes by the unconditional love of Rivers people. The governor told journalists yesterday that the trust of Rivers people is a privilege that he will …

  • FG gets $10bn proposal to develop Niger Delta

    — 28th February 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government said it has received $10 billion private sector investment proposal on the development and growth of infrastructure in the Niger Delta region. The proposal, aimed at hastening the improvement of infrastructure and social development of the region, was presented to  stakeholders during a meeting comprising ministers and governors of…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share