Some state police commissioners under probe –PSC

Some state police commissioners under probe –PSC

— 10th October 2017

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), said it was investigating activities of some state Commissioners of Police, alleged to have gone against laid down rules and regulations.

Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Commission, Mr. Musa Istifanus, who made this known when he received the leadership of the Concerned citizens of Edo State, in Abuja, said that the Commission has received several complaints and petitions from the public against some state Commissioners of Police

The Concerned citizens of Edo State, were at the Commission to protest against what they called “the continued underwhelming performance of the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr. Haliru Gwandu.

He assured the protesters that the Commission would take serious action against any police commissioner found to have compromised his office.

According to him, “the Commission has received several complaints and petitions against some Commissioners of Police who are allegedly going against laid down rules and regulations, the Commission takes very seriously issues of abuse of office especially from State Cps which can lead to anarchy”.

