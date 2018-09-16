– The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2018 - Some of our policy guidelines are misleading
16th September 2018 - God is ready to help Nigeria
16th September 2018 - Osinbajo tasks Christians on integrity, hard work
16th September 2018 - The bloodbath in Plateau
16th September 2018 - 2019: Why South-west will not vote for Buhari again – Adetokunmbo Pearse
16th September 2018 - Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki
16th September 2018 - 2019: Be vigilant, Navy charges personnel
16th September 2018 - Personality of the week: Akinwunmi Ambode: Wading through the floodtide of sudden opposition
16th September 2018 - Flooding: Lagdo Dam’ll be discharged soon, says NEMA
16th September 2018 - 2019: David Mark meets IBB behind closed doors in Minna
Home / Voices / Some of our policy guidelines are misleading
POLICY GUIDELINES

Some of our policy guidelines are misleading

— 16th September 2018

No policy is an end itself but a means to an end. In other words, policy guidelines are meant to achieve set goals, and in some instances control what people are thinking and doing.

Government must first and foremost quantify what needs to be done in tackling different sectors of our economy.

Otherwise it will not be capable of measuring criticism or applause where necessary. Besides, the yardstick to measure growth will be inhibited.

Some departments do not qualify any work that needs to be done. Quantification should come first before policy guidelines that would serve as checks and balances.

In some instances, we have some tin gods in government who are suffering from “too big to fail syndrome.” They prefer propaganda to good governance. They measure performance with shrinking ruler. We need men of stature, discipline, character and integrity to sit on a roundtable to quantify the pressing needs of Nigeria, in different sectors of our economy, and not men whose stock in trade is business as usual.

READ ALSO: Aisha Buhari urges advocacy for good governance

Food production, for example, if the federal government wants the price of plantain to go down by well over 50 percent, all that is required is to identify existing plantain producing states and prospective producing states by calling the attention of professionals and stakeholders in the field of plantain production. Thereafter the professionals and stakeholders would brainstorm on the available land in each state for plantain plantation, production constraints, brand and quantity to be planted and the best technology that would support growth and harvesting period. Set targets for each state and price to be won by existing and prospective producers. Before long or within a short space of time all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria will be flooded with edible plantain.

Use the same or slightly different patterns for other agricultural produce in the country. Policy guidelines that would encourage healthy competition and good results are what most Nigerians look forward to cherishing.

___________________________________

► Godwin N Eneje, a marketing consultant, wrote from Ngwo in Enugu North LGA, Enugu State, 08035748632
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSINBAJO

Osinbajo tasks Christians on integrity, hard work

— 16th September 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, called on Christians to imbibe the culture of integrity and hard work, in order to engender growth and development in the country. The vice president made the call while speaking on  the topic ‘The Christian Politics  and Nation Building’ at the 50th anniversary of Church of…

  • pearse

    2019: Why South-west will not vote for Buhari again – Adetokunmbo Pearse

    — 16th September 2018

    Willy Eya Dr Adetokunbo Pearse is the chairman, Strategy and mobilization, Social Democratic Party (S.W) and deputy chairman, Media and publicity committee, SDP national convention. In this interview, he said that from the circumstances on the ground, the people of South-west would not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, among other issues. Excerpts: Not…

  • NIGERIA

    Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki

    — 16th September 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to ensure they vote in a president who understands democracy and is capable of giving all ethnic nationalities a sense of belonging, in the 2019 general elections. This was just as Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on all aspirants gunning for the presidential ticket of…

  • NAVY

    2019: Be vigilant, Navy charges personnel

    — 16th September 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Navy has charged its personnel to be prepared for deployment to maintain peace and work for the unity of the country, especially as the 2019 general elections draw near. Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, who gave the charge, maintained that as the general elections draw…

  • LAGDO DAM

    Flooding: Lagdo Dam’ll be discharged soon, says NEMA

    — 16th September 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Saturday, said that the flood situation in Nigeria might get worst in few days time with all indications and signals that Lagdo Dam, in Cameroon, will be discharged soon. Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, told journalists, in Abuja, that stakeholders involved in the national…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]