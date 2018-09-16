Some of our policy guidelines are misleading

Food production, for example, if the federal government wants the price of plantain to go down by well over 50 percent, all that is required is to identify existing plantain producing states and prospective producing states by calling the attention of professionals and stakeholders in the field of plantain production. Thereafter the professionals and stakeholders would brainstorm on the available land in each state for plantain plantation, production constraints, brand and quantity to be planted and the best technology that would support growth and harvesting period. Set targets for each state and price to be won by existing and prospective producers. Before long or within a short space of time all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria will be flooded with edible plantain.

Use the same or slightly different patterns for other agricultural produce in the country. Policy guidelines that would encourage healthy competition and good results are what most Nigerians look forward to cherishing. ___________________________________ ► Godwin N Eneje, a marketing consultant, wrote from Ngwo in Enugu North LGA, Enugu State, 08035748632