“Sometimes guys don’t know how to hug and take pictures, [one] actually put his hand on my low waist. I had to tell him, ‘…please take your hand up’.”

Rita Okoye

Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor is one actress many love to see in movies. It’s not just because of her acting skills but also for her pretty face and charming personality.

Recently, Ejiofor’s rating shot up dramatically when she and her Tinsel co-star, Ibrahim Suleiman, revealed that they were actually dating and would soon head for the altar.

In this chat, Ejiofor opens up on her Nollywood odyssey. Enjoy it.

When did you have your big break in Nollywood?

That would be ‘The Meeting’. I got a call from Mildred (co-producer) saying that I got the role after my audition. I was proud, happy, excited and nervous. There were so many emotions running through my mind and body when I got the news.

Before The Meeting, did you ever play waka pass roles in movies?