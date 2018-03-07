The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - Some DSS personnel were praying with me every night – Ezimakor
7th March 2018 - Slok, Kalu didn’t get any financial benefit from Abia govt., banker tells court
7th March 2018 - Int’l Women’s Day: Ekwunife tasks women on fear of rejection
7th March 2018 - 2018 UTME registration decreased by 3.2 percent, says JAMB
7th March 2018 - JUST IN: Olisa Metuh knows fate April 23
7th March 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Buhari presides over FEC meeting
7th March 2018 - Deadly helicopter crash in Chechnya
7th March 2018 - Caribbean islands battered by stormy seas
7th March 2018 - Porn actress Daniels sues Trump
7th March 2018 - Argentina lawmakers introduce bill to legalise abortion
Home / National / Some DSS personnel were praying with me every night – Ezimakor

Some DSS personnel were praying with me every night – Ezimakor

— 7th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Detained Bureau Chief of Daily Independent newspaper, Tony Ezimakor, who was released unconditionally after seven days in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS ), has said some personnel were praying with him every night for his release.

Ezimakor, in a telephone interview on Political Platform with RayPower 100.5FM, on Wednesday, said he was initially shocked to find out that some of the personnel in the course of carrying out their assignments were human after all.

Ezimakor , who said he was glad to breath the air of freedom, to be united with his family as well as take care of his health, refused to comment on report that he was forced to disclose his source of information.

When asked to comment on attempt to get him to disclose his source of information, Ezimakor said, “I won’t like to go into those details now. What is paramount in my mind now is to settle down, look after my health and of course thank you guys who stood out there in solidarity and for taking this matter to the global audience. Thanks to God I have been released and I am talking to you now as a free citizen.

“I was released voluntarily by the DSS. There is no attachment. It is one of the hazards of the job.”

Asked how he felt when he was threatened with charge of terrorism if he did not disclose his source, he said, “There was no such charge, there was no such threat. To be honest, sometimes we tend to paint the DSS black because of the kind of image they have that has been inflicted on our psychic.

“Most of them are very professional. Nobody tried to force me to do what I do not want to do. Of course there are certain psychological things you could see as threat but I can tell you that it was a very good experience.”

Ezimakor said the DSS were quite courteous in their dealings with him. “They were very courteous. To be honest, there were some that in the night will wake me up to join them in prayers. I was shocked initially that we still have people that even though they still have professional work to do, they still have this human elements in them. It was exciting.”

Asked if he was comfortable saying those prayers with them and was it for his release, the Daily Independent Abuja Bureau Chief said, “Of course it was for my release, not for me to continue to stay with them.”

Asked if his incarceration would in anyway affect his job, Ezimakor said, “No. You know the job has its own hazards and what I have just had is one of those hazards. But the thing is that the moment you step into certain territory questions are bound to be asked. Because we enjoy freedom so much, people do not always want to be asked questions about what they have done. It is quite normal, anybody can be asked questions, so long as it is done civilly, anybody can ask question and get answer.”

The service had, on Wednesday, last  week, invited the journalist, an invitation he  voluntarily honoured.  Accompanied by Photojournalist , Jide Oyekunle, the two journalists were detained  till 3: 00pm when Oyekunle was allowed to go. And so begun Ezimakor’s ordeal.

He was left incommunicado as he was denied access to food, his wife and lawyer till 10:00pm.

Ezimakor had written a story on February 22, 2018 on the release of the abducted Chibok girls and the roles played by the Swiss negotiator as well as the Nigeria collaborator.

The service is miffed at the story and wondered how the journalist had access to such classified information which they claimed that it embarrassed the Swiss Government.

Public outrage had trailed his arrest and detention with many human rights organisations and individuals coming out to condemn the action saying it is an affront on press freedom.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Some DSS personnel were praying with me every night – Ezimakor

— 7th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Detained Bureau Chief of Daily Independent newspaper, Tony Ezimakor, who was released unconditionally after seven days in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS ), has said some personnel were praying with him every night for his release. Ezimakor, in a telephone interview on Political Platform with RayPower 100.5FM, on…

  • Slok, Kalu didn’t get any financial benefit from Abia govt., banker tells court

    — 7th March 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi A prosecution witness, Olusegun Adesomoju, in the on-going trial of a former governor, Dr.  Orji Uzor Kalu and two others over alleged fraud, on Tuesday, submitted that between August 16, 2001 and August 10, 2005, the defendants did not get any financial benefits  from Abia State Government or any other state governments in…

  • Int’l Women’s Day: Ekwunife tasks women on fear of rejection

    — 7th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Women, especially those in Nigeria, have been called upon to conquer the fear of rejection and take bold steps towards the actualisation of their dreams. Sen. Uche Ekwunife who made the call, on Wednesday, in commemoration of the World International Women’s Day, urged women to be more resilient towards achieving their potentials….

  • 2018 UTME registration decreased by 3.2 percent, says JAMB

    — 7th March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday disclosed that it recorded a decrease of 55,642 applications (3.2 percent) in the sale of 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application documents when compared to last year.  The decrease, according to JAMB, was as a result of stiffer and innovative measures introduced…

  • JUST IN: Olisa Metuh knows fate April 23

    — 7th March 2018

    NAN An Federal Capital territory (FCT) High Court, sitting in Maitama, on Wednesday, fixed April 23 for ruling on the no-case submission filed by Olisa Metuh, a former PDP spokesman, accused of alleged destruction of evidence. Metuh was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on a two-count bordering on alleged destruction of evidence….

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share