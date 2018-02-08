The Sun News
Latest
8th February 2018 - Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election
8th February 2018 - Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors
8th February 2018 - Force HQ to move against officers misconduct
8th February 2018 - IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings
8th February 2018 - I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum
8th February 2018 - Fayose to FG: Stop ruling Nigeria with double standard
8th February 2018 - 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business
8th February 2018 - FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo
8th February 2018 - Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission
8th February 2018 - Assault on female lawyer: NBA gives IGP 14 day to transfer DPO
Home / World News / Somaliland issues fatwa banning female genital mutilation

Somaliland issues fatwa banning female genital mutilation

— 8th February 2018

Reuters/NAN

Somaliland has issued a “fatwa”, or religious edict, banning Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), paving the way for the breakaway region to pass legislation against the internationally condemned practice.

A senior official said on the “fatwa” from the ministry of religious affairs on Tuesday said those who perform FGM would face punishment, and victims would be eligible for compensation.

It did not provide details on the severity of punishment, or the amount of compensation.

“The reason that this harmful practice has existed for so long is that people believe it is because our religion or culture dictates that we should do it,” said Ayan Mahamoud, Somaliland’s representative in Britain.

“The fatwa is basically a message from the government to everyone in Somaliland that there is no religious or cultural basis for FGM,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The practice, which involves the partial or total removal of the female genitalia, is almost universal in the self-declared republic of Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia.

The Horn of Africa nation has the world’s highest rate of FGM, according to the UN.

An estimated 200 million girls and women worldwide have undergone FGM, which can cause serious physical and mental health problems.

Mahamoud said the religious ban, which coincided with the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, was timely as it comes weeks before a bill outlawing the practice is expected to before parliament.

Many families in Somaliland believe it is a religious obligation although it is not mentioned in the Koran.

It is widely considered important for ensuring a girl’s purity and a prerequisite to marriage.

The ancient ritual is usually carried out by traditional cutters, often using unsterilised blades or knives.

The fatwa pertains to the most severe form of FGM called infibulation, where the external genitalia are removed and the vaginal opening sewn or sealed closed.

It is the most common type of FGM performed in Somaliland.

Women’s rights activists, who have fought for decades to end FGM, welcomed the move but said the struggle was not over yet.

“It took us 42 years to reach this day, but, this is not the end of the battle,” tweeted Edna Adan, a leading anti-FGM campaigner in Somaliland.

“FGM must be completely eradicated in my country and everywhere in the world.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election

— 8th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh/Kano The Nigeria Police in Kano state have placed a ban on all state-controlled security and social policing outfits during the conduct of Kano State Local Government Elections scheduled for February 10. A statement signed on Thursday by the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said that operatives of organizations like…

  • Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors

    — 8th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that God will visit the blood of the victims of herdsmen killings on the heads of the killers and their sponsors. Fayose, speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during a commiseration visit with Benue Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state,…

  • Force HQ to move against officers misconduct

    — 8th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Force headquarters of the Nigeria Police has concluded plans to check unprofessional conduct of its officers and men. It has also set in motion measures to address issues of indolence, laziness, truancy and poor output among its rank and file. The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Olatunde…

  • IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings

    — 8th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dragged 16 Nigerian officials to a United States District Court for the District of Columbia for their alleged direct or indirect complicity in the alleged extrajudicial killings of its members/Biafrans who had launched peaceful protests in the wake of arrest and detention of its…

  • I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

    — 8th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him. According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share