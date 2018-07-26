Somalia announces first prosecution for female genital mutilation— 26th July 2018
Somalia’s Attorney-General Ahmed Dahir has announced the country’s first ever prosecution against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) following the death of a 10-year-old girl.
Ifrah Ahmed, who advises Somalia on gender issues, said the attorney general was sending a team of investigators to find out more about the death of the girl, Deeqa, who suffered severe bleeding after her mother took her to a traditional cutter.
The announcement was made at a conference on FGM attended by officials, religious leaders and journalists, which was co-hosted in Mogadishu by the Global Media Campaign to End FGM and the Ifrah Foundation.
“We are ready to take it to court,” the attorney general was quoted as saying on Twitter by the organisers.
READ ALSO EU, UNICEF flag-off maternal, child week in Kebbi
Deeqa’s death has prompted campaigners to renew calls for Somalia to pass a law on FGM, which affects 98 percent of women in the east African country – the highest rate in the world, according to UN data.
“This is really a defining moment for Somalia,” Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Gulaid told the conference organisers in a video posted on Twitter on Thursday.
Somalia’s constitution prohibits FGM, but efforts to pass legislation to punish offenders have been stalled by parliamentarians afraid of losing votes.
Ahmed confirmed news of the attorney general’s announcement to the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Mogadishu.
“He said they had opened the case in Mogadishu and that they would investigate and deal with the parents,” said Ahmed, whose charity, the Ifrah Foundation, campaigns to end Female Genital Mutilation in Somalia.
“He told the conference he would bring the family to justice.”
Global campaigners against Female Genital Mutilation , which affects around 200 million girls and women worldwide, welcomed the news.
“This is massive,” said Nimco Ali, a prominent Somali-born British activist.
Somalia does not have a law against FGM, but campaign group 28 Too Many said offenders could still be prosecuted under the country’s Penal Code, which makes it a criminal offence to cause hurt to another.
Many girls in Somalia undergo the most extreme form of the ancient ritual in which the external genitalia are removed and the vaginal opening is sewn up.
Deeqa was taken by her mother to a traditional circumciser on July 14 in central Somalia’s Galmudug state and died in hospital two days later.
READ ALSO Films marking Mandela’s 100th posthumous birthday premieres at Durban Film Festival
Her father was quoted by international media this week as defending the practice, saying he believed his daughter was “taken by Allah”.
Many people believe the ritual is an important part of their tradition and a religious obligation, although it is not mentioned in the Koran.
Organisers said the attorney general had also urged Somalia’s religious leaders to use radio and TV to speak out against FGM.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Flash floods affect 700,000 in Somalia: WHO9th May 2018
-
Somali army kills 30 al-Shabab militants in security operation17th April 2018
Latest
Why I joined other senators to meet Buhari – Shehu Sani— 26th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Sen. Shehu Sani has explained that his presence at the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate caucus with President Muhammmadu Buhari, on Wednesday night, did not mean his grievances had been met. Sani, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, spoke to State House Correspondents after the…
-
EU, UNICEF flag-off maternal, child week in Kebbi— 26th July 2018
Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi , Paul Orude Bauchi Kebbi State Government, in collaboration with European Union(EU), United Nations Child’s Fund (UNICEF) and other international donors have flagged- off Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week and also commissioned a Dalijan Primary Healthcare Center, Kebbi State. The ceremony which took place yesterday at the Dalijan village, Gwandu Local Government…
-
Brother kills sister in Enugu over N50— 26th July 2018
Raphael Ede, Enugu Tragedy struck the Emene suburb of Enugu East Council Area of Enugu State as a brother reportedly murdered 28-year-old sister over N50 misplacement. It was gathered that the deceased Ukamaka Emmanuel who hails from Effiom Local Government Area of Ebonyi State had lived with the alleged brother suspect Paul Okenyi harmoniously for…
-
El-Rufai converts Hunkuyi’s demolished house to children’s park— 26th July 2018
Noah Ebije, Kaduna Kaduna State Government has converted the parcel of land on which a demolished storey building; which belonged to Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi to children’s park. The house was demolished last February allegedly as a result of the lingering crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congresss in the state. Already, work has commenced on…
-
Air Force arrests 16 suspected bandits, rescues 5 kidnapped cops, others in Zamfara— 26th July 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says is personnel on internal security operations in Zamfara State have arrested 16 suspected armed bandits in its ongoing Operation SHARAN DAJI in the state. The 207 Quick Response Group (QRG) also rescued five policemen held hostage, and three injured villagers at Boko Village in addition to…
-
Entertainment
Films marking Mandela’s 100th posthumous birthday premieres at Durban Film Festival— 26th July 2018
NAN Three films, with fascinating insights into the life and times of late South Africa’s former President Nelson Mandela, would premiere at the 39th Durban International Film Festival(DIFF). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that July 18 marked the 100th posthumous birthday of the late revolutionary leader who passed on in December 2015. According…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions— 25th July 2018
A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them. Fred Ezeh Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain,…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
Efut: Calabar kingdom without king— 24th July 2018
Following the demise of the former monarch, Muri Effiong Okokon Mbukpa was proclaimed as the new Muri of the Efut Kingdom of Calabar South Judex Okoro, Calabar The people of old Calabar comprising mostly the Efiks, Quas and the Efuts traditional kingdoms are highly noted for their traditional kinships and respect for the stool as…
Literary Review
Hadiza El-Rufai: Writing is therapeutic— 21st July 2018
“I write because I have something to say; it’s therapeutic and fiction is a safe medium, and this particular story was written, because I had an encounter with an orphanage…” Olamide Babatunde It’s not every day one comes across a governor’s wife writing a book, yet Hadiza Isma El-Rufai does change that, and a lot…
-
Lifeline
Three months after cultists’ attacks in Bayelsa no justice yet for teenage victim— 26th July 2018
For three months, the Bayelsa State Police Command has not been able to bring to book the cultists that attacked Lillian. Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Three months after she was attacked by some female cultists at Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, 16-year-old Lillian Friday is yet to get justice. For three months,…
Education Review
War of words at Oko Poly— 24th July 2018
– Poly management, ASUP trade tackles over conduct of examination Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Whe the leaders of the Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) Federal Polytechnic Oko chapter called out its members for a strike on May 24 when the institution was preparing to conduct it first semester exams, the union had assumed it action…
-
TSWeekend
Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate— 20th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire For fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited uncommon courage in his fight against corruption. And for this reason, he’s supporting his re-election bid come 2019. READ ALSO: Fuji, Juju musicians, others storm Abeokuta to promote Yoruba traditional music The musician, who recently paid…
Opinion
Nigeria’s elusive Press Freedom— 26th July 2018
Nigeria has never had much luck with Press Freedom because for some strange reasons we did not have the Thomas Jeffersons. The few Jefferson wannabe’s we had, didn’t reason like Jefferson. Lewis Obi Thomas Jefferson, the profound thinker behind the US Constitution which the Nigerian Constitution strains to ape, wrote from Paris to Edward Carrington, whom Jefferson sent…
Columnists
-
Acute pancreatitis— 26th July 2018
Acute pancreatitis is the sudden inflammation of the pancreas… [which] occurs when there is abnormal activation of the digestive enzymes within the pancreas. Emmanuel Enabuele I was presiding in a seminar on fake drugs organised by the Health Writers Association of Nigeria. One of the presenters is the head of a psychiatric hospital. I had…
-
Conquer your depression!— 26th July 2018
Ifeoma Chukwuma Depression can simply be defined as a feeling of sadness and futility, in varying degrees. There are many life events – marital problems, the loss of a job, the death of a loved one, traumas that are bound to depress anyone. In some people, these events may result in temporal sadness and down-heartedness whereas…
-
Politricks of use and destroy— 26th July 2018
It involves the use of “weapons of mass destruction.” Anything goes, couched in hi-tech politricks, intrigues and manipulations. Its motto is “Use & Destroy.” Femi Adeoti They started this unkind chess game in 2015 or thereabouts. That was in the acrimonious buildup to the fiercely fought general election. And since then there has been no…
-
As politicians fight for survival— 26th July 2018
When such change of parties and coalitions happened in 2014, Gbajabiamila and his political allies defended it on the ground that the ruling party at the time was factionalised… Alvan Ewuzie Political history tends to always repeat itself. I am tempted to be drawn to the conclusion in the foregoing in deference to recent political…
-
Chika Balogun: Buhari’s game changer in tourism education— 26th July 2018
It was under Chika Balogun’s watch that NIHOTOUR got its first legal life wire with a bill already passed by the Eighth National Assembly and before President Buhari for his assent. Frank Meke Getting tourism education right has always been a major challenge in the quest to get Nigeria blossom in global tourism business. Indeed, home…
-
Nigeria: A fractured nation— 26th July 2018
Only one who cares nothing for his/her nation will work tireless to destroy it like many of our leaders and even the rest of us do. Newton Jibunoh The saying that one cannot have one’s cake and eat it may be lost on our dear nation, Nigeria. Here we eat the nation’s cake and still…
-
History on the rebound— 26th July 2018
He said he would not lose sleep over the defections and division in his party. He said his party was not perturbed. In proper situations, Oshiomhole ought to be sober. Amanze Obi We are back to where we started. This time four years ago, we reaped mass defections from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party…
-
Destiny and prayer (1)— 25th July 2018
Prayer is man’s means of communicating with the infinite mind (God) within. Man prays due to his limitation of the expected events ordained in nature that come with inner realities that are beyond his gross propensity. Nathan Uzorma Protus “We were like people caged for a long time. From our great grand fathers none has…
-
Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit— 25th July 2018
Pastors, prophets and other Christians, who do not want to commit sin and jeopardize their hereafter, should preach against polygamy for social, economic and health reasons. Sina Adedipe It is now 15 years (since 2003) that I have been writing in the Daily Sun that Almighty God is not against polygamy. And I have been…
-
Jackboot democracy— 25th July 2018
Mike Ozekhome INTRODUCTION Jackboots were type of very large, strong cavalry boots (1680s) and later won by German military and paramilitary units during the Nazi period. Synonyms of Jackboot are combat boot, chukka boot, desert boot, buskin, army boot, iron fist, big stick, tight grasp, strong hand, tight rein, hard line, heavy hand, iron rule,…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply