Soludo, Ogbu, Rewane to train Obiano’s cabinet members

•Anambra can only get better, says Ezeonwuka

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Zika Bobby

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Chukwuma Soludo will lead two other renowned economists to give lectures in a two-day retreat for new appointees of Anambra State Government starting from today.

The 19 commissioner nominees confirmed yesterday by the House of Assembly and the four principal officers earlier sworn in by the governor will be the participants in the retreat.

In a statement released yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. James Eze, other resource persons are former Chief Economic Adviser to the President, Prof. Osita Ogbu and celebrated financial analyst, Mr. Bismark Rewane.

Eze, who described the retreat as strategic, said it would be for “the new executive council members, whom the governor of Anambra State has selected to assist him in driving a positive change in the state during his second term in office.

“The two-day retreat packs some of the finest minds in economics, development planning, process management and public administration in the country and has been designed to set the tone for what promises to be a most legacy-laden tenure for Governor Obiano.

“World renowned economist and former CBN governor, Prof Soludo, former Chief Economic Adviser to the President, Prof Ogbu and celebrated financial analyst, Mr. Rewane shall all be delivering special papers at the retreat.

“Other speakers are Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, the Secretary to the State Government and former head of the finance subject group at Birmingham City Business School in the UK.

“Others are renowned business strategist and coordinator of the Anambra Economic Think-Tank, Mr. Macauley Atasie, famous motivational speaker and presidential aspirant, Mr Fela Durotoye, CEO of Signal Alliance, Collins Onuegbu and the Head of Service in Anambra State Civil Service Commission, Mr Harold Udu.

The retreat, he said is expected “to familiarise the new executive council members with Governor Obiano’s economic blueprint and other relevant targets of the administration which must be met to ensure the governor leaves an enduring legacy in the next four years.”

It is also expected to open a wide door for members of the new cabinet to “understand current global economic trends, current economic condition of Nigeria and the place of Anambra State in the swirl of national and global economic matrix.

“The retreat will review the implementation status of the governor’s economic blueprint in the past four years and set fresh paradigms for the new term.

“It will unveil a new administrative structure and operating arrangements for the executive council members and open up critical conversations for the actualisation of Governor Obiano’s overall vision for Anambra State.”

Meanwhile, Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has commended Governor Obiano for setting up his cabinet less than a week after inauguration for a second term, saying the state can only get better under the him.

The APGA chieftain said the people are satisfied with his choice of trustworthy individuals into key positions in the state, stressing that Obiano has always been guided by wisdom.

Ezeonwuka said the governor has no plan to slow down on his developmental strides, hence, the speed with which he constituted his team. He said the move is a testimony that he is ever ready to serve Anambra people more than he did in his first four years as governor.

“He has appointed a great team, the best from the best. With these appointments, he has hit the ground running and Anambra people can only expect the best under this APGA government.

“He has appointed men with unquestionable characters, men who have distinguished themselves in their previous assignments.

“They will deliver as they are poised to assist Governor Obiano in actualising his vision for Ndi-Anambra,” he said.

He called on the appointees to make the governor proud by ensuring that the state remains number one in areas of security, agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and foreign investment.

“Since Obiano became governor, Anambra has always maintained the number one position in the country in different areas.

“With his second coming, it can only get better.

“I urge all to come together and support the governor. We can only achieve greatness when we work as one,” he said.