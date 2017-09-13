Soldiers/IPOB clash: Police arrest 32 pro-Biafra agitators

…Confirm killing of personnel

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, disclosed that the Command has arrested 32 supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for their alleged involvement in the mayhem that occurred, on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Ahmed also confirmed that the Command lost an officer, Sergeant Steven Daniel, when suspected IPOB members attacked policemen on duty, on Wednesday.

He disclosed this, on Wednesday, while briefing journalists at the Command’s headquarters, Port Harcourt, on the outcome of the soldiers and IPOB members’ clash in Oyigbo council.

The Rivers State Police boss noted that the members of the group had no justification for their action, adding that they attacked a Police van from Training School Nonwa, enroute the Port Harcourt International Airport and burnt the van to ashes.

According to CP Ahmed, driver of the van, Inspector Emaikwu Ochochi, was injured and is now on admission.

He alleged that members of the group also carted away an AK 47 rifle with 60 rounds of live ammunition, and one Berretta Pistol with eight rounds of live ammunition.

“At the end of their rampage, many vehicles were damaged and stores burnt.

“The timely response of the Police restored normalcy and brought the situation under control, as I made adequate deployment to arrest the situation”, he said.

The Police Commissioner also added that the mob were dispersed with minimum force, thereby restoring law and order.

Speaking further, Ahmed disclosed that the Command got news about the killing of the sergeant at about 10am, yesterday, allegedly by IPOB loyalists.

He claimed that members of the IPOB regrouped and launched a surprise attack on the Mobile Policemen stationed at Oyigbo junction, killing Sergeant Daniel attached to 19 PMF.

Also, he mentioned that the mob wounded two officers and set a patrol vehicle ablaze, carting away a Sterling SMG rifle belonging to the deceased.

“They were, however, repelled by the Police, where about nine of them were arrested, bringing the total number of suspects arrested to 32. They are helping us in investigation and will be due in Court as soon as our Investigation is concluded.

He assured that justice would be done in the circumstance, vowing all those connected to the carnage would be brought to justice.

“We shall spare no effort in dealing with any criminal elements in the State”, he vowed.