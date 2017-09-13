The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Soldiers/IPOB clash: Police arrest 32 pro-Biafra agitators
13th September 2017 - Total E&P not involved in 750 trucks gas supply
13th September 2017 - Kogi West: Dino appeals judgment on recall process
13th September 2017 - Human Rights Commission cautions Army Python Dance
13th September 2017 - Lions Club elects Okpeseyi district governor
13th September 2017 - Python Dance: World Igbo Congress wants end of operation
13th September 2017 - South East Reps condemn South East military siege
13th September 2017 - ASUU rejects sack of LASU branch chairman, vice
13th September 2017 - Restructuring: Northern Governors, traditional rulers to hold public hearing
13th September 2017 - Irma: Six dead at Florida nursing home left without power
Home / National / Soldiers/IPOB clash: Police arrest 32 pro-Biafra agitators

Soldiers/IPOB clash: Police arrest 32 pro-Biafra agitators

— 13th September 2017

…Confirm killing of personnel

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, disclosed that the Command has  arrested 32 supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for their alleged involvement in the mayhem that occurred, on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Ahmed also confirmed that the Command lost an officer, Sergeant Steven Daniel, when suspected IPOB members attacked policemen on duty, on Wednesday.

He disclosed  this, on Wednesday, while briefing journalists at the Command’s headquarters, Port Harcourt, on the outcome of the soldiers and IPOB members’ clash in Oyigbo council.

The Rivers State Police boss noted that the members of the group had no justification for their action, adding that they attacked a Police van from Training School Nonwa, enroute the Port Harcourt International Airport and burnt the  van to ashes.

According to CP Ahmed, driver of the van, Inspector Emaikwu Ochochi, was injured and is now on admission.

He alleged that members of the group also carted away an AK 47 rifle with 60 rounds of live ammunition, and one Berretta Pistol with eight rounds of live ammunition.

“At the end of their rampage, many vehicles were damaged and stores burnt.

“The timely response of the Police restored normalcy and brought the situation under control, as I made adequate deployment to arrest the situation”, he said.

The Police Commissioner also added that the mob were dispersed with minimum force, thereby restoring law and order.

Speaking further, Ahmed disclosed that  the Command got news about the killing of the sergeant at about 10am, yesterday, allegedly by IPOB loyalists.

He claimed that members of the IPOB  regrouped and launched a surprise attack on the Mobile Policemen stationed at Oyigbo junction, killing Sergeant  Daniel attached to 19 PMF.

Also, he mentioned that the mob wounded two officers and set a patrol vehicle ablaze,  carting away a  Sterling SMG rifle belonging to the deceased.

“They were, however, repelled by the Police, where about nine of them were arrested, bringing the total number of suspects arrested to 32. They are helping us in investigation and will be due in Court as soon as our Investigation is concluded.

He assured that justice would be done in the circumstance, vowing all those connected to the carnage would be brought to justice.

“We shall spare no effort in dealing with any criminal elements in the State”, he vowed.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Soldiers/IPOB clash: Police arrest 32 pro-Biafra agitators

— 13th September 2017

…Confirm killing of personnel From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, disclosed that the Command has  arrested 32 supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for their alleged involvement in the mayhem that occurred, on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state. Ahmed also…

  • Total E&P not involved in 750 trucks gas supply

    — 13th September 2017

      Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited has denied links in the management or having a role to play in the 750 gas trucks released to distribute products. The company through its image handlers, indicated that Total is not part of the gas trucks business and rather its business agreement is for the supply of…

  • Kogi West: Dino appeals judgment on recall process

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja   The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the Senate, Senator Dino Melaye has asked the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court which dismissed his suit challenging the validity of the process of recalling by the Independent National Electoral…

  • Human Rights Commission cautions Army Python Dance

    — 13th September 2017

    Urges Army to stop causing tension From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed concerned about alleged invasion of parts of South East and South South geo-political zones of the country by the Nigerian Military. Consequently, the Commission cautioned the Military and other security agencies “to desist from acts capable of…

  • Lions Club elects Okpeseyi district governor

    — 13th September 2017

      By Christine Onwuachumba The First Vice District Governor, Lions Club International District 404A1, Nigeria, Mr. Olatunbosun Okpeseyi , has been elected as the district governor to carry on the mantle of leadership after the sudden death of the former DG- Olushola Dada MFR. Daily Sun learnt that Okpeseyi, was elected in a keenly contested…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share