– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Soldiers in trouble over Maiduguri airport rebellion, to face court martial
27th August 2018 - Nigerians in China upbeat about Buhari’s visit
27th August 2018 - Shut 3rd Mainland Bridge reopens to traffic
27th August 2018 - Tracking fuel consumption and stolen crude oil
27th August 2018 - CHIKA OKOYE 08144899494
26th August 2018 - Lengthy contracting process killing oil & gas industry – Shell boss
26th August 2018 - FG develops new transport model to tackle agric haulage crisis
26th August 2018 - Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018
26th August 2018 - Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model
26th August 2018 - Good governance, politicians and the electorate
Home / Cover / National / Soldiers in trouble over Maiduguri airport rebellion, to face court martial
MAIDUGURI AIRPORT MUTINY

Soldiers in trouble over Maiduguri airport rebellion, to face court martial

— 27th August 2018

The army specifically warned that it would not tolerate any act of mutiny from soldiers engaged in counter-terrorism operations in the North-East.

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said it would set up a General Court Martial (GCM) to try Special Forces who embarked on a protest at the Maiduguri Airport, in Borno State, two weeks ago.

READ ALSO: Military explains soldiers’ shooting at Maiduguri airport

This is just as the army has warned that it would not tolerate any act of indiscipline from its officers and soldiers, no matter the provocation, because the law and ethics that the Nigerian Army is founded on would take their full course on errant soldiers.

The army specifically warned that it would not tolerate any act of mutiny from soldiers engaged in counter-terrorism operations in the North-East.

Theatre commander in charge of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major-General Abbah Dikko, gave the warning during a lunch at the Maiduguri Military Command Centre over the weekend.

Dikko, who condemned the act of mutiny by the soldiers who took to protesting and shooting indiscriminately at the airport to protest their deployment to another local government area in the state, reminded the soldiers of their oath of recruitment when they voluntarily joined the service.

He noted that the oath must be respected and maintained, as long as they remain in the service of the Nigerian Army.

READ ALSO: 6 Div Nigerian Army gets new GOC

Dikko said, “You have decided to put your life on the line for the territorial integrity of Nigeria. So, it is very important that we are reminded of our roles and responsibilities to the nation and our responsibility to the society, most importantly our responsibility to ourselves because we are not a conscript army. We are a regular military.

“Those who have volunteered to serve, and that is the only time you will volunteer, subsequently having offered your service, it is the responsibility of the service to deploy you where they find you appropriate.

“So, it is important that we continue to retain our professional comportment so that we can serve diligently. It’s important that we uphold the values and ethics of the system that we belong to.”

He added that “it is also important that we understand it is a service to our fatherland. It is not a service to ourselves.

“The bedrock of your service as a soldier is discipline. A soldier must remain disciplined at all times. A soldier must obey instructions.”

While noting that the soldiers who protested at the Maiduguri Airport would be disciplined in accordance with military law, the theatre commander said, “We don’t punish in the military. We discipline. Discipline is the bedrock of the job. If there is no discipline, then we can’t have an army. So, if a soldier errs, he must be corrected.

“We are focused and doing what we are supposed to do in order to finish the assignment that we were given. No matter what it takes, we will do it professionally. Everybody is motivated and well catered for. “There are some that are not here and you don’t know what they’re going through. You cannot say you’ve heard them complaining that they’re not in the townships. Some are in locations that are out of reach. So, we must understand the difficult times we find ourselves.”

The army’s reaction came in the wake of a protest and shooting in the air at the Maiduguri airport by soldiers of the Special Forces against their deployment from the state capital to Marte Local Government Area of the state. The aggrieved soldiers, who were said to have arrived the airport at about 6pm the day before their posting, refused to board the aircraft that was to convey them to their new operational area on the grounds that they had spent over four years in Maiduguri, without seeing their families.

READ ALSO: Killings: IGP deploys police special forces, choppers, others in Plateau

Reports said the soldiers refused pleas from their superiors, including that of the General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, Brig. Gen. Bulami Biu, who were advised to stay away from the airport or risk being shot.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAIDUGURI AIRPORT MUTINY

Soldiers in trouble over Maiduguri airport rebellion, to face court martial

— 27th August 2018

The army specifically warned that it would not tolerate any act of mutiny from soldiers engaged in counter-terrorism operations in the North-East. Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said it would set up a General Court Martial (GCM) to try Special Forces who embarked on a protest at the Maiduguri Airport, in Borno State, two…

  • VISIT

    Nigerians in China upbeat about Buhari’s visit

    — 27th August 2018

    NIDO leader Mbisiogu said the Presidential visit was crucial in the Nigeria-China relations, noting that foreign investment in the power sector was important Dickson Okafor As President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed official visit to China draws near, Nigerians living in the country are upbeat about his coming. READ ALSO: China renews commitment to deepen investments in Nigeria They…

  • TRAFFIC

    Shut 3rd Mainland Bridge reopens to traffic

    — 27th August 2018

    Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, which was closed for maintenance last Thursday, was  reopened to traffic yesterday. READ ALSO: Third Mainland Bridge: Lagos government apologises to motorists The state government, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Taiwo Salaam, said the decision to reopen the bridge earlier than announced followed the completion of the…

  • OIL TRACKING

    Tracking fuel consumption and stolen crude oil

    — 27th August 2018

    The Federal Government’s approval of an automated fuel system management and censor network aimed at tracking petroleum products movement across the country is cheering. The plan will gulp N17 billion. Apart from ensuring order in the fuel distribution system, it will also determine the quantity of fuel consumed in the country as well as eliminate…

  • LENGTHY contracting process killing oil & gas industry - Shell boss

    Lengthy contracting process killing oil & gas industry – Shell boss

    — 26th August 2018

    OPTS4 has looked at contracting cycles across jurisdictions and Nigeria is an outlier because of our lengthy contract cycle. Uche Usim, Abuja The Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Mr. Osagie Okunbor, has described the lengthy contracting process in the oil and gas sector as the major blight stunting its growth. READ ALSO: SPDC flow…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share