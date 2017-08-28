The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2017 - Flood devastates cities in the US
28th August 2017 - Boko Haram commander confesses
28th August 2017 - RRS bursts 2 fraud syndicates, nabs 4
28th August 2017 - S’South, S’East govs seek regional development 
28th August 2017 - Police arrest 2 suspected killers of female student
28th August 2017 - Task force arraigns paramilitary officer over theft of impounded motorcycle
28th August 2017 - Mobilise against corruption, ICPC tells volunteers
28th August 2017 - Soldiers take over premises of 17,000 live bombs in Owerri
28th August 2017 - N’Delta militants to Arewa youths: You can’t fool us
28th August 2017 - Amnesty programme has trained 14,366 ex-agitators – Boroh
Home / National / Soldiers take over premises of 17,000 live bombs in Owerri

Soldiers take over premises of 17,000 live bombs in Owerri

— 28th August 2017

• Expert raises the alarm over another 44,000 bombs in schools, markets, churches, others

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has deployed soldiers to take over security of the premises housing 17,000 live bombs in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
The soldiers from the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, were said to have taken over the premises few days ago.
Similarly, a team of bomb experts from the 34 Artillery Brigade have been dispatched to the site where the explosives are being stockpiled at No. 109, Achike Udenka Avenue in new Owerri, a densely populated area, to get a first hand information of the situation on the explosives, with a view to reporting to the authorities on the next line of action.
The decision, to deploy soldiers to provide security for the premises, followed Daily Sun’s, publication of August, 9, after Professor Yakubu, an explosive expert and a stockpile manager who is also the Managing Director of Demining Concept Nigeria, raised the alarm over the huge number of explosives stockpiled in the state.
This is even as Professor Yakubu, has raised fresh alarm over the presence of another 44,000, bombs in some uncleared locations across the southeastern part of the country, saying some of these explosives are located in schools, churches, markets and other public places.
Prof. Yakubu, who spoke to Daily Sun, in a telephone interview on the updates of the state of the bombs, listed some of the marked 107 uncleared locations to include Imo Etiti-Ihitte Uboma – Madonna High School, former Ojukwu’s logistic base, Ohoba/Ahoada Road Owerri West, Holy Rosary Pry School, Anambra, Abaganana/Ukpo Road side, Residence of Michael Okechukwu
Rivers Ayama Central school Oyigbo -Ayama Town and Ozuzu Central School, Etche Local Government Area, among others.
He said the army authorities had contacted him after the story was published in Daily Sun and offered to provide security for the premises to prevent unwanted persons from gaining access into the premises.
He said a team of soldiers led by one Major Bulus, from the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, had contacted him after reading the story in Daily Sun.
He said: “The soldiers, on getting to the premises, met my staffs who gave them my number, and one Major Bulus called me over the matter, saying he read about it on Daily Sun, and came to find out if the report was true.
“He told me they were there on the orders of the army authorities considering the sensitive issues I raised in the report over security implications of the explosives, given the current security situations in the country, and that they would provide security for the premises, which is my greatest fear, to prevent unwanted persons from gaining access there.”
The explosive expert who expressed delight over the concern of the army authorities, especially with the security challenges in the country and the establishment of a Biafran Secret Service recently, said “the soldiers would guard the place until we are ready to destroy the bombs.”
Beside the military authorities, Yakubu, said he had also been contacted by officials from the Department of State Security Services(DSS), who he said have been providing security for the premises after he contacted them over the issue during the 2015 general elections.
When contacted over the security of the premises by soldiers, the Public Relations Officer in charge of 34 Artillery Brigade, Captain Haruna Tagwai, said “the army has already provided security on the premises, but the property belongs to the Ministry of Defence.”
He said “if you want to get more fact about it, you can contact the press’s secretary in the Ministry of Defence.”
However, when contacted, the Director of Press in the ministry, Charles Nwoye, did not pick his call.

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 28th August 2017 at 6:47 am
    Reply

    Deadline to hand over all barracks in Biafraland of the five south east states to Biafran officers in the military and police, is August 31. 2017, God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. If you are not a Biafran, vacate Biafraland now. If you are a Biafran, ready your sword. The battle has begun- it is the climax of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, which God has given Biafra victory. Biafra strike point number one is the enemy’s barracks and thugs. It is existence securities and freedom of Igbos of Biafra under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Boko Haram commander confesses

— 28th August 2017

•Reveals how killer squad abducted Chibok girls, killed students Auwal Ismaeela, former top Boko Haram Commander who played a major role in the abduction of Chibok girls and killing of youths in Madagali, Borno State, has confessed to several acts of bloodletting on innocent people and destruction of properties across the length and breadth of…

  • RRS bursts 2 fraud syndicates, nabs 4

    — 28th August 2017

    By Christopher Oji Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected fraudsters in Lagos. The suspects, including a woman, belonged to two different syndicates that specialised in swindling their victims after hypnotising them. The syndicates were picked after many days of surveillance by the undercover team…

  • S’South, S’East govs seek regional development 

    — 28th August 2017

    Governors of the South-South and South-East geo-political zones yesterday met at Government House Port Harcourt where they discussed regional and economic integration to enhance the development of the area. In his welcome address, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said: “Even in contemporary Nigeria, we still share the same or similar challenges, including insecurity, poverty and under-development despite the…

  • Police arrest 2 suspected killers of female student

    — 28th August 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Two persons have been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command over the alleged abduction and killing of a female student of the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo. The suspects, who are now in detention, were alleged to have killed the student for ritual purpose. Some students of the institution had…

  • Task force arraigns paramilitary officer over theft of impounded motorcycle

    — 28th August 2017

    By Christopher Oji The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit  (Task Force) has arraigned a paramilitary officer (Man ‘O’ War) for stealing a motorcycle impounded by the agency. The motorcycle was one of the 95 impounded by the agency recently. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr Wilson Alaba, who represented the chairman of…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share