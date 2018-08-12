– The Sun News
BREAKING: Soldiers shooting at Maiduguri airport

— 12th August 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Soldiers of the Special Force deployed to Borno State for the counterinsurgency operation have been shooting at the Maiduguri airport.

The soldiers also barricaded the airport gate for since 6:15 p.m., firing shots sporadically into the air and forcing many residents around the area to flee.

The Sun gathered that the shootings were protests against redeployment of the soldiers from Maiduguri to another location at the northern part of Borno State.

The soldiers said they were deployed to Borno since February 2015 and ought to have been released to return to their original unit after serving three years at the theatre on counter-Boko Haram operation.

“We left our families for almost four years now. Ordinarily, we should have been released to return to our unit having spent three years in this theatre. But we were told this evening by our superior officers to start park our things and prepare for redeployment to Marte (northern Borno).

“We feel this is unfair and against what the Chief of Army Staff has always said that any soldier who has spent three years in the theatre will be relieved and allow to return to his unit. This is unfair,” one of the protesting soldier claimed.

Army spokesman, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu could not immediately respond to enquiry about the incident. He promised to respond as soon as the army ascertain the “true situation.”

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th August 2018 at 10:18 pm
    Reply

    Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has been crushed technically and must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead and gone forever- it is Yugoslavia of Africa. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates has fallen and gone forever. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

