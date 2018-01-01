Soldiers rescue 700 farmers, fishermen from Boko Haram captive

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army says its soldiers on counter insurgency operation in the north east have rescued over 700 farmers and fishermen held captive by the Boko haram terrorists group.

The rescued persons according to the Deputy Director Public Relations 8 Division Nigerian ArmyColonel Timothy Antigha, were used as farm workers by the terrorists while in captivity.

Antigha, in a statement, said their rescue may not be unconnected to the recent successful Operation DEEP PUNCH 2, conducted at Chikun Gudu and adjourning localities to rout the terrorists.

He said “The follow up operation which was conducted by the Nigerian Air Force and 38 Task Force Artillery Brigade, 8 Division, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, was targeted at destroying Boko Haram infrastructure and logistics; such as communication centers, fabrication yards, bomb making equipment, vehicles and other means of sustenance.

“The ensuing collapse of their command structure and means of survival have therefore triggered the abandonment of the islands and escape of the abductees

to Monguno.

“So far, over 700 former Boko Haram abductees, comprising adult males, females and children have been received by troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno.

“Profiling of the displaced persons is on- going to ensure that no terrorist takes advantage of the situation to sneak into the town.

“Preliminary Investigation will focus on finding out where wanted Boko Haram Commanders have migrated to. Meanwhile, 2 pregnant women among the abductees gave birth yesterday in the holding centers.

“It could be recalled that 2 weeks ago the initial wave of Boko Haram abductees who regained freedom following an offensive military operation in Chikun Gudu were similarly received in Monguno.