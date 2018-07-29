– The Sun News
APC chieftain docked for alleged rape, remanded to prison
Halt campaigns, don't break INEC's rule, Buhari urges supporters
2019 elections: INEC raises concerns over funding
Madumere: When the hunter becomes the hunted
Soldiers repel terrorists attack on Dikwa
Bandits displace 12,000, kills scores –  Zamfara Speaker
Clash of two cultural festivals stirred violence in Ekiti
6 drown in Rivers boat mishap
SARS: So, Wike was right…
Policy options to deepen job creation in Nigeria
The Nigerian Army, on Saturday, said its troops on counter insurgency operations in the North East repelled an attack on Dikwa, town in Borno State by members of the terrorists Boko Haram group.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, said the terrorists who attempted to enter Dikwa  through the Eastern flank of the town, met a stiff resistance from the soldiers on duty.

Chukwu, said that some of the Boko Haram terrorists injured during the operation, escaped with gunshot injuries, while efforts were ongoing to arrest fleeing members of the group.

Chukwu’s statement made available to Daily Sun reads;”Troops of 22 Brigade  deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on Friday 27 July 2018  successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists attack on Dikwa, Borno State.

“The terrorists  attempted to infiltrate into Dikwa  through the Eastern flank of the town but  were intercepted by the troops on duty.

“Some of the Boko Haram terrorists escape with gun shot wounds following a superior fire power of the troops during the encounter.

“Effort is being intensified by the troops to get other fleeing members of terrorists group.

“Also, no casualty was recorded by the  troops during the encounter.

“Confirming the incident,  the Commander 22 Brigade ,Brigadier General John Ochai, assured the residents of their safety.

“He advised every law-abiding citizens to go about their businesses as the Nigerian Army is on top of the situation.”.

2 Comments

  2. Tony 29th July 2018 at 7:54 am
    Reply

    It has become obvious that this northern region of nigeria is populated with terrorists . For God’s sake the southern nigeria should be bold enough to tell these brood of terrorists from the north to please go and establish their own republic. They are dragging us back

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 29th July 2018 at 8:27 am
    Reply

    There’s nothing call Boko Haram in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics- they’re Revolutionary Militant Group of North East Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which its members are the new military, police etc. of North East Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution with the Sword under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

