Soldiers repel terrorists attack on Dikwa

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army, on Saturday, said its troops on counter insurgency operations in the North East repelled an attack on Dikwa, town in Borno State by members of the terrorists Boko Haram group.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, said the terrorists who attempted to enter Dikwa through the Eastern flank of the town, met a stiff resistance from the soldiers on duty.

Chukwu, said that some of the Boko Haram terrorists injured during the operation, escaped with gunshot injuries, while efforts were ongoing to arrest fleeing members of the group.

Chukwu’s statement made available to Daily Sun reads;”Troops of 22 Brigade deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on Friday 27 July 2018 successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists attack on Dikwa, Borno State.

“The terrorists attempted to infiltrate into Dikwa through the Eastern flank of the town but were intercepted by the troops on duty.

“Some of the Boko Haram terrorists escape with gun shot wounds following a superior fire power of the troops during the encounter.

“Effort is being intensified by the troops to get other fleeing members of terrorists group.

“Also, no casualty was recorded by the troops during the encounter.

“Confirming the incident, the Commander 22 Brigade ,Brigadier General John Ochai, assured the residents of their safety.

“He advised every law-abiding citizens to go about their businesses as the Nigerian Army is on top of the situation.”.