Soldiers raid militants camp, rescue 2 soldiers, 4 civilians

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Joint Task Force, Operation DELTA SAFE (ODS) has raided a militants camp at Obiozimini, Ogba-Egbema- Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers state and rescued six kidnapped victims including two soldiers.

According to investigation two soldiers had gone to the area for a banking transaction when reports came that they have been killed by suspected kidnappers that have been terrorizing the area.

The leadership of the ODS irked about the development immediately issued a directive for troops to rescue the kidnapped soldiers and fish out the kidnappers.

Daily Sun gathered that intelligence officers were able to zero in around area where the kidnappers had their camp and troops were given the go ahead to raid the camp and arrest the kidnappers.

The Coordinator of the Joint Media Campaign Centre, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi said the suspected kidnappers on sighting the soldiers opened fire, noting however that the troops with superior fire power repel them and they had to flee into the forest leaving behind their victims.

According to him aside the arms and ammunition recovered, the troops also rescued the two soldiers and four civilians that have been kidnapped and kept in the camp.

“On approach to the camp the suspected militants/ cultists opened fire on the troops who subsequently engaged them with superior fire power leading to the suspected kidnappers to escaped with various degree of gunshots wounds into an adjoining forest. The operation successfully rescued the two abducted personnel. Further search at the camp led to the rescue of four civilians including a lady that were kidnapped”

Abdullahi who disclosed that three pump actions, eight empty cartridges, a human skull and bones were recovered from the camp said it has been destroyed and the rescued victims have been taken to the military facility for medical care.

He said troops are on the trail of those that escaped and enjoin members of the public to provide any information that would lead to their arrest to face the wrath of the law.