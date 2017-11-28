 Soldiers nabs terrorist leader, kills 8, rescues 30 hostages in Borno

The Sun News
From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said its soldiers, on counter insurgency operations in the North East, have killed eight members of the Boko Haram terrorists group and rescued 30, persons held hostage by the terrorists.

Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers from 202 Battalion of 21 Brigade in Conjunction with elements of Mobile Strike Teams  (MSTs) on Operations LAFIYA DOLE, also recovered arms,  ammunitions and other dangerous weapons from the terrorists.

He listed the recovered weapons to include 4 AK-47  Rifles, 3 Magazines, 7 Dane  guns, Machetes, amongst other items.

Usman, in the statement also listed the 30, persons held hostage by the terrorists to include 3 men, 12 women and 15 Children.

The Army spokesman, in the statement made available to Daily Sun reads, “Troops of 202 Battalion of 21 Brigade Nigerian Army in Conjunction with elements of Mobile Strike Teams  (MSTs) on Operations LAFIYA DOLE, in furtherance of clearance and blockade Operation DEEP PUNCH 2, on Saturday  25th November  2017, cleared Boko Haram terrorists’ enclaves in Abusuriwa, Newchina, Bonzon, Usmanari, Goyayeri, Shitimari, Gashimari, Awaram amongst other villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The  troops whose continuous resolve in routing out the remnants of the suspected terrorists hibernating within the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility ensured that their superior fire power made  the terrorists  to flee in disarray leading to  the capture of one suspected terrorist, while 8 of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised. The gallant troops were also able to recover 4 AK-47  Rifles, 3 Magazines, 7 Dane  guns and Machetes, amongst other items.

“In addition, the troops also rescued 3 men, 12 women as well as 15 Children, among whom were an aged man and a woman held captives by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“The suspected terrorist has been handed over to the relevant authorities for  further interrogation, while the rescued civilian captives are being attended to.

“Similarly, troops of 152 Battalion of the Brigade deployed as a blocking force at the Foward Operations Base Kumshe to aid a successful clearance operation ambushed some fleeing unsuspecting Boko Haram terrorists and neutralized 5 of the fleeing terrorists,  while troops of 151 Battalion also deployed at the Forward Operations Base, Darel Jamel, neutralized a terrorist in an ambush.

  1. Tony 28th November 2017 at 11:28 am
    Story. He will be fully rehabilitated by APC as a hausa / fulani herdsman unleashing mayhem all over the country.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 28th November 2017 at 12:24 pm
    No cheap propaganda etc. will save fulani criminals hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. Liberation of the natives has come, Freedom of the natives has come- it is irreversible. God Is With Us!!!

