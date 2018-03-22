Soldiers nab wanted Boko Haram terrorist, 3 others in Borno

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said its soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have arrested one Bubayi Isa, a wanted Boko Haram terrorist member in Borno State.

Bubayi, said to be number 37 on the list of wanted Boko Haram terrorist suspect published by Army Headquarters, was arrested at Panama village, Gunda District, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, following a tip-off.

He was arrested alongside Muhammad Buba and Abdullahi Abubakar, while another suspect, Yakubu Abdullahi, who hails from Sabon Gari Gado in Bayo Local Government Area also of Borno State, was also arrested.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, said the suspects have confessed to belonging to the Boko Haram group and the various roles they played in its activities.

The statement read: “Troops of 23 Brigade on Operation Lafiya Dole, on March 20, 2018, arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Bubayi Isa, from Panama village. Further investigation revealed that Bubayi was the 37th suspect on the list of Boko Haram terrorist suspects published by Army Headquarters.

“Others arrested with him are Muhammad Buba and Abdullahi Abubakar from the same area, while Yakubu Abdullahi hails from Sabon Gari Gado in Bayo Local Government Area also of Borno State.

“The suspects were arrested in Kalaa village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The suspects have also confessed to belonging to Boko Haram terrorist group and their various involvement, following a preliminary investigation by the troops.”