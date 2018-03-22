The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Soldiers nab wanted Boko Haram terrorist, 3 others in Borno
22nd March 2018 - Herdsmen’s killings: Ohanaeze youths spit fire
22nd March 2018 - 12 soldiers feared killed at Kaduna military base
22nd March 2018 - Imo guber: I won’t quit -Araraume
22nd March 2018 - How Igbo can be president –Amaechi
22nd March 2018 - Ibori appeals against UK fraud conviction
22nd March 2018 - Nigeria absent as 44 African leaders sign free trade area pact
22nd March 2018 - Trump fumes over leak of warning not to congratulate Putin
22nd March 2018 - Release of Dapchi girls: Kalu lauds Buhari
22nd March 2018 - Dapchi: Our prayers’ve been answered –Saraki, others
Home / National / Soldiers nab wanted Boko Haram terrorist, 3 others in Borno

Soldiers nab wanted Boko Haram terrorist, 3 others in Borno

— 22nd March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said its soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have arrested one Bubayi Isa, a wanted Boko Haram terrorist member in Borno State.

Bubayi, said to be number 37 on the list of wanted Boko Haram terrorist suspect published by Army Headquarters, was arrested at Panama village, Gunda District, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, following a tip-off.

He was arrested alongside Muhammad Buba and Abdullahi Abubakar, while another suspect, Yakubu Abdullahi, who hails from Sabon Gari Gado in Bayo Local Government Area also of Borno State, was also arrested.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, said the suspects have confessed to belonging to the Boko Haram group and the various roles they played in its activities.

The statement read: “Troops of 23 Brigade on Operation Lafiya Dole, on March 20, 2018, arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Bubayi Isa, from Panama village. Further investigation revealed that Bubayi was the 37th suspect on the list of Boko Haram terrorist suspects published by Army Headquarters. 

“Others arrested with him are Muhammad Buba and Abdullahi Abubakar from the same area, while Yakubu Abdullahi hails from Sabon Gari Gado in Bayo Local Government Area also of Borno State. 

“The suspects were arrested in Kalaa village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The suspects have also confessed to belonging to Boko Haram terrorist group and their various involvement, following a preliminary investigation by the troops.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Soldiers nab wanted Boko Haram terrorist, 3 others in Borno

— 22nd March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has said its soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have arrested one Bubayi Isa, a wanted Boko Haram terrorist member in Borno State. Bubayi, said to be number 37 on the list of wanted Boko Haram terrorist suspect published by Army Headquarters, was arrested at Panama village,…

  • Herdsmen’s killings: Ohanaeze youths spit fire

    — 22nd March 2018

    Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia  The Ohanaeze Youths group has said that the killing of four persons and destruction of property valued at millions of naira by herdsmen in Enyanwu Igwe village in Igbeagu community, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was an act of war on Igboland. They, therefore, called on the federal government to look…

  • 12 soldiers feared killed at Kaduna military base

    — 22nd March 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna NO fewer than 12 soldiers, who had been on special operation in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, were feared killed on Tuesday, when scores of bandits attacked, to avenge the killing of their leader, Buhari Tsoho, popularly called Buharin Daji. Daji was reportedly killed in a shoot-out with security…

  • Imo guber: I won’t quit -Araraume

    — 22nd March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has said he will not quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another party. Reacting to speculation that he has dumped the APC, Araraume told newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, that “there is no iota of truth in the report that I have left the APC. Those afraid and worried…

  • How Igbo can be president –Amaechi

    — 22nd March 2018

    •Tells IPOB to move forward Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has urged the  Igbo  to have a ‘handshake’ across the Niger by voting President Muhammadu Buhari  into office for a second term in 2019, to enable the South East have a shot…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share