Soldiers nab wanted Boko Haram terror suspect, 3 others in Borno

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army says its soldiers on counterinsurgency operations in the northeast have arrested one Bubayi Isa, a wanted Boko Haram terrorist in Borno state.

Bubayi, said to be number 37 in the list of wanted Boko Haram terror suspects published by Army Headquarters, was arrested at Panama village, Gunda District, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State following a tip off.

He was arrested alongside Muhammad Buba and Abdullahi Abubakar, while another suspect, Yakubu Abdullahi, who hails from Sabon Gari Gado in Bayo Local Government Area of Borno State, was also arrested.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, said the suspects have confessed to belonging to the Boko Haram terror group and the various roles they played.

Chukwu’s statement, made available to Daily Sun, reads: