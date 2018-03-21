The Sun News
Soldiers nab wanted Boko Haram terror suspect, 3 others in Borno

— 21st March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army says its soldiers on counterinsurgency operations in the northeast have arrested one Bubayi Isa, a wanted Boko Haram terrorist in Borno state.

Bubayi, said to be number 37 in the list of wanted Boko Haram terror suspects published by Army Headquarters, was arrested at Panama village, Gunda District, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State following a tip off.

He was arrested alongside Muhammad Buba and Abdullahi Abubakar, while another suspect, Yakubu Abdullahi, who hails from Sabon Gari Gado in Bayo Local Government Area of Borno State, was also arrested.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, said the suspects have confessed to belonging to the Boko Haram terror group and the various roles they played.

Chukwu’s statement, made available to Daily Sun, reads:

“Troops of 23 Brigade on Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 20 March 2018  have arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Bubayi Isa from Panama village, Gunda District, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State following a tip off. “Further investigation reveals that Bubayi is the  37 suspect on the list of Boko Haram Terrorists suspect published by Army Headquarters. 

“Others arrested with him are Muhammad Buba and Abdullahi Abubakar from the same area while Yakubu Abdullahi hails from Sabon Gari Gado in Bayo Local Government Area also of Borno State. 

“The suspects were arrested in Kalaa village in Hong Local Government Area  of Adamawa State.

“The suspects have also confessed of belonging to a Boko Haram Terrorists group and their various involvement  following a preliminary investigation by the troops.

