Soldiers nab 3 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

— 30th March 2018

• Army urges group to embrace amnesty

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said that its troops on internal security operations in the North East have arrested three suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Borno State.

According to the director of army public relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, the terrorists were nabbed in the Ngurore area of the state by the troops of 23 Brigade, Nigerian Army, under Operation Lafia Dole, following intelligence report by concerned citizens about the presence of the terrorists in the area.

He listed the suspects arrested as Adam Yagga, Musa Kamsulum and Abba Djidoum, who he said were all from Darajimal in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Chukwu, in the statement said: “One of the suspects, Abba Djidoum, with a series of gunshot wounds on his thigh, confessed to have operated with the Boko Haram terrorists at fringes of Izza, Wudula and Blakule in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Suspect is undergoing preliminary investigation with 23 Brigade Provost Company.

“We commend patriotic members of civilian vigilante (Civilian JTF) for their resilience and continued cooperation with troops, and urge members of the public to emulate their vigilance and security-consciousness by reporting any suspicious persons or objects to the nearest military location.

“We wish to remind repentant Boko Haram fighters that the window of opportunity to embrace the Federal Government’s amnesty programme is still open to them to surrender and lay down their weapons.

“It is also gratifying to report that the troops’ morale remains high as they dominate the general area with a robust fighting patrol in continuation with the clearance operations. “

