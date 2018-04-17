Soldiers kill 4 militia herdsmen, recover arms in Benue

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Nigerian Army Soldiers on internal security operations in Benue State have killed 4 militia herdsmen in that state, the Army reports.

The soldiers from 72 Special Forces Battalion are said to have encountered and killed the herdsmen while on patrol at Yogbo in Guma Local Government.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, said that the soliders recovered four AK 47 rifles, five 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 police special ammunition.

Chukwu, in the statement made available to Daily Sun reads:

“Troops of 72 Special Forces Battalion on 16 April 18 on Operation MESA at Yogbo in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state encountered about 20 militia herdsmen at Teguma village while on patrol.

“Four of the militia herdsmen were neutralized during the encounter while others fled following superior gun power.

“Items recovered include four AK 47 rifles, five 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and 28 rounds of 7.62 police special ammunition.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to restate its commitment and determination to rid the country of criminals and enemies of state.