Soldiers kill armed robbers, arrest 10 kidnappers

(Paul Orude, BAUCHI)

Soldiers attached to the 33 artillery brigade, Bauchi have killed four suspected armed robbers.

The soldiers also arrested 10 persons suspected to be serial kidnappers during their on going operation ‘FOREST KUNAMA’, launched in notorious forests across Bauchi state.

The Assistant Director Army Public Relations of the brigade Major Joseph Afolashade disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the ‘Shadawanka’ army barracks, Bauchi.

Afolashade said that the special operation, under the direction of Chief of Army Staff General Tukur Buratai, was aimed at pushing out criminals taking refuge in thick forests and other hiding places in the state, adding that the brigade had mobilized adequate troops for the exercise, equipping them with sufficient weapons and vehicles to penetrate the farthest reaches of the forest.

He explained that the soldiers had within the last couple of weeks of the operations succeeded in killing four bandits at ‘Burra’ forest in ‘Ningi’ local government, and recovered over 100 cows stolen by the thieves, which have now been handed over to the owner.

Afolashade stated that his men had also apprehended three suspected armed robbers – Mohammed Idris, Musa Bature, Ibrahim Adamu – at ‘Rimin Zayam’ and ‘Mai Turare’ villages.