Soldiers kill 7 terrorists, recover arms, IED in Borno

— 6th December 2017
From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Army said its soldiers on counter insurgency operations in the north east  killed seven members of the Boko Haram terrorists group in two separate operations in some parts of Borno State.
Director, Army Public Relations Brigadier-General Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement said the soldiers who were on patrol of the area also recovered weapons, machetes,  knives and N5,500 cash from the terrorists during the encounter which took place on Monday.
Usman in the statement said
“Troops of Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed at Miyanti while on fighting patrol along Miyanti-Darel Jamel encountered group of Boko Haram terrorists on Monday December 4. The troops engaged the terrorists and neutralized four of them.
The troops recovered weapons, machetes,  knives and cash sum of N5,500.00 from the terrorists.
He also said: “Troops of 202 Battalion, Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE at the early hours of Monday December 4, sprang an ambush on unsuspecting Boko Haram terrorists along Sabsawa axis. During the encounter, the troops neutralized three Boko Haram terrorists trying to cross between Tangos.  In addition, the troops recovered AK-47 rifles and Improvised Explosives making devices from the terrorist”.
Meanwhile, the army has again  reiterated its continued subordination to constituted democratic authorities especially  to the President and Commander-inChief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at all times.
  1. Ezekiel Okeke 6th December 2017 at 6:41 am
    The only terrorists in this territory of the natives are fulani criminals with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle, collaborators etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. Their days are over in this territory of the natives- they must be erased in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central. Liberation of the natives has come, Freedom of the natives has come- it is irreversible. God Is With Us!!!

