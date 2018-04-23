Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said its soldiers on internal security operations at Kogi State have neutralised six bandits said to be responsible for the killings and attacking of innocent villagers in Kpanche, Bereko and Ozugbe villages in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The soldiers also reportedly recovered various arms and ammunition while other members of the gang who could not withstand the fire power of the soldiers were said to have taken to their heels.

A statement by Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, listed weapons recovered from the bandits to include 2, AK 47 rifles with five magazines, 25 rounds of.ammunition, One G3 rifle with one magazine, 188 rounds of ammunition and 2, locally made guns.

Gen. Chukwu, in the statement made available to Daily Sun said, “Troops of Headquarters Command Army Records, in conjunction with those on Operation TOTAL FREEDOM, while on clearance operation at Kpanche, Bereko and Ozugbe villages Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State, encountered bandits responsible for terrorizing the areas.

“Six of the suspected bandits were neutralised during the encounter while others fled following the superior fire power of the troops.

“The fleeing residents have been reassured of their safety and advised them not to panic but report any suspicious activities or movements to the law enforcement agents,” the statement read.