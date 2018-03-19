The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - Soldiers kill 4 militiamen in Bauchi
19th March 2018 - APGA consolidates, as Obiano takes fresh oath
19th March 2018 - Chemical weapons experts storm UK in Russia spy case
19th March 2018 - Burundi to hold referendum on power May 17
19th March 2018 - Russia 2018: Putin secures 4th term
19th March 2018 - Land Use Charge: OPS, landlords seek more reliefs despite Ambode’s concession
19th March 2018 - FG should prioritise sectors to support industries –Prof. Iyanda, NIM boss
19th March 2018 - Dizengoff Case Harvester emerges best tractor in Nigeria
19th March 2018 - Farmers can raise guinea pigs for health, wealth
19th March 2018 - Herdsmen attack: ‘Nigeria can adopt Netherlands cattle ranch model to end menace’
Home / National / Soldiers kill 4 militiamen in Bauchi

Soldiers kill 4 militiamen in Bauchi

— 19th March 2018

The Nigerian Army has said its troops killed four armed militiamen and arrested nine in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Director of Army/Public Relations, Texas Chukwu, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

Chukwu said troops of 33 Artillery Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole on patrol were attacked by the militia group at Burra Junction in Ningi on Saturday.

He said the militiamen fired at the troops on patrol, adding that the troops, thereafter, engaged the militia, killing four of them.

He explained that the troops also recovered five dane guns, 38 motorcycles and nine bicycles.

The army spokesman said one soldier was wounded in the attack and referred to a medical facility for treatment.

He said: “Troops of 33 Artillery Brigade, in the ongoing Operation Lafia Dole, on March 17, at about 12:30pm, encountered members of a militia group, massing up at Burra Junction in Ningi local government area of Bauchi state,” he said.

“The militiamen on sighting the troops, opened fire on them while the troops reacted immediately by engaging them.

“At the end of the encounter, four militias were killed, troops recovered five dane guns, 38 motorcycles, nine bicycles and nine militiamen arrested.

“One soldier, who sustained gunshot wounds is stable, having been evacuated to the hospital and receiving treatment.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Soldiers kill 4 militiamen in Bauchi

— 19th March 2018

The Nigerian Army has said its troops killed four armed militiamen and arrested nine in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Director of Army/Public Relations, Texas Chukwu, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday. Chukwu said troops of 33 Artillery Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole on patrol were attacked by the militia group at Burra Junction…

  • APGA consolidates, as Obiano takes fresh oath

    — 19th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja History will again be made this weekend when the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government under the leadership of Governor Willie Obiano, will take another oath of office to begin a new era in piloting affairs of Anambra State. APGA had outlandishly outsmarted 37 other political parties to poll an unprecedented victory…

  • Land Use Charge: OPS, landlords seek more reliefs despite Ambode’s concession

    — 19th March 2018

    Omodele Adigun, Bimbo Oyesola and Adewale Sanyaolu As the public awaits measured response from the critical stakeholders to the Lagos State Land Use Charge (LUC) reduction by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, investigation has shown that the failure of the state to put consultation ahead of the legislation as well as its opaque-cum-military style of integrating purposes…

  • FG should prioritise sectors to support industries –Prof. Iyanda, NIM boss

    — 19th March 2018

    Simeon Mpamugoh Professor Olakunle Iyanda is the 21st President and Chairman of Council, Nigeria Chartered Institute of Management. A renowned don and professor of International Business Management and Marketing, Iyanda was a research consultant to Geneva-based International Labour Organisation,(ILO). He believes that a manager is in a position of trust to mobilise resources, manage those…

  • Dizengoff Case Harvester emerges best tractor in Nigeria

    — 19th March 2018

    Case International Harvester (IH), distributed in Nigeria by Dizengoff, has emerged the tractor of choice in the country. According to figures released by Systematics for agricultural machines and tools sold in the country in 2017, Case IH out-performed other brands. It emerged as the number one brand of tractor in the country out-shinning its peers…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share