Soldiers kill 4 militiamen in Bauchi

The Nigerian Army has said its troops killed four armed militiamen and arrested nine in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Director of Army/Public Relations, Texas Chukwu, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

Chukwu said troops of 33 Artillery Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole on patrol were attacked by the militia group at Burra Junction in Ningi on Saturday.

He said the militiamen fired at the troops on patrol, adding that the troops, thereafter, engaged the militia, killing four of them.

He explained that the troops also recovered five dane guns, 38 motorcycles and nine bicycles.

The army spokesman said one soldier was wounded in the attack and referred to a medical facility for treatment.

He said: “Troops of 33 Artillery Brigade, in the ongoing Operation Lafia Dole, on March 17, at about 12:30pm, encountered members of a militia group, massing up at Burra Junction in Ningi local government area of Bauchi state,” he said.

“The militiamen on sighting the troops, opened fire on them while the troops reacted immediately by engaging them.

“At the end of the encounter, four militias were killed, troops recovered five dane guns, 38 motorcycles, nine bicycles and nine militiamen arrested.

“One soldier, who sustained gunshot wounds is stable, having been evacuated to the hospital and receiving treatment.”