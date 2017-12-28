Soldiers kill 3 robbers in Rivers

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Joint Military Task Force (JTF) deployed to Rumuji community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have shot dead three suspected criminals in the area.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspects had entered a military base in Rumuji and allegedly attempted to steal military uniforms before they were sighted.

This happened just a day after criminals in military camouflage invaded two communities in Emohua area, attacked residents and stole valuable items.

A senior police officer in Rumuji police station, who confirmed the development to journalists, on condition of anonymity, narrated that the JTF operatives had gone out for patrol around the community square before the hoodlums entered.

The source further stated that some of the personnel that watch over the camp noticed strange movement and opened fire when they saw the hoodlums already trying to escape with some valuables, including army uniforms.

According to the source, that incident ignited tension as the military men laid siege on Rumuji-Ibaa junction in search of alleged accomplices of the criminals.

Daily Sun further gathered that when the JTF operatives arrived the junction, some persons had fled abandoning their motorcycles. Another source, identified as Chukuma Ikechi, mentioned that the military men destroyed some property and set some motorcycles ablaze.

When contacted, the spokesman for the JTF, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi, said that he has not been briefed on the development, promising to call the area mentioned before confirmation.

He did not confirm the incident at the time of filing the report.