From Attahiru Ahmed Gusau‬

At least 20 cattle rustlers were killed at the weekend in a military operation in Zasmfara State. The soldiers also recovered 200, 10 AK 47 rifles ammunition.

The Commanding Officer, 223 Light Tank Battalion, Lt-Col Aliyu Adamu who disclosed that the rustlers’ den was also destroyed in Dansadau forest

“We have succeeded in our battle with cattle rustlers, 20 of them were gunned down. We are also able to recover live ammunition, 10 AK 47 and 1 AK 49 riffles from the bandits,” he said.

Other villages raided include Malele, Yarwutsiya, Babar doka, Ruwan Tofa and some neibouring villages.