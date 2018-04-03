Soldiers kill 2 criminals, recovers arms, ammunition in Kaduna

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army says its soldiers engaged in Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA have killed 2 suspected criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

The suspects, according to the Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, were arrested along Dogon Dawa-Damari road, in Kaduna State.

The Army spokesman also said two soldiers sustained serious injuries after they ran into an ambush by bandits along Rigasa-Airport road also in Kaduna.

Items recovered from the suspects included 2 AK 47 rifles, 3 magazines and 88 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, said “Troops deployed in Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA while on patrol along Dogon Dawa-Damari road in Kaduna State killed two suspected criminals and recovered two AK 47 rifles. Other items recovered include three magazines and 88 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Also, troops deployed along Rigasa-Airport road on 2 April 2018 ran into an ambushed by suspected bandits. Two soldiers were wounded in the encounter and are presently receiving treatment.

“Similarly, troops successfully repelled an attack by another suspected bandits in Buruku Benue State.