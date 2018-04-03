The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - Soldiers kill 2 criminals, recovers arms, ammunition in Kaduna
3rd April 2018 - Emir of Kano urges Sarkin Matasa to invigorate fight against insurgency
3rd April 2018 - We need Buhari’s infrastructure, not OBJ’s attacks – Kalu
3rd April 2018 - UPDATE: Buhari, APC govs meeting deadlocked
3rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Herdsmen attack Enugu community, machete security guard
3rd April 2018 - Jigawa Police Command seize cache ‎of illegal firearms
3rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Tenure elongation: Buhari, APC govs in secret meeting
3rd April 2018 - Man to die by hanging for robbery, attempted murder
3rd April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Ex-Abia gov, Orji Kalu visits Alake of Egbaland
3rd April 2018 - Why you shouldn’t throw away an overripe banana
Home / National / Soldiers kill 2 criminals, recovers arms, ammunition in Kaduna

Soldiers kill 2 criminals, recovers arms, ammunition in Kaduna

— 3rd April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army says its soldiers engaged in Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA have killed 2 suspected criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

The suspects, according to the Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, were arrested along Dogon Dawa-Damari road, in Kaduna State.

The Army spokesman also said two soldiers sustained serious injuries after they ran into an ambush by bandits along Rigasa-Airport road also in Kaduna.

Items recovered from the suspects included 2 AK 47 rifles, 3 magazines and 88 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, said  “Troops deployed in Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA while on patrol along Dogon Dawa-Damari road in Kaduna State killed two suspected criminals and recovered two AK 47 rifles. Other items recovered include three magazines and 88 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Also, troops deployed along Rigasa-Airport road on 2 April 2018 ran into an ambushed by suspected bandits. Two soldiers were wounded in the encounter and are presently receiving treatment.

“Similarly, troops successfully repelled an attack by another suspected bandits in Buruku Benue State.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Soldiers kill 2 criminals, recovers arms, ammunition in Kaduna

— 3rd April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army says its soldiers engaged in Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA have killed 2 suspected criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from them. The suspects, according to the Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, were arrested along Dogon Dawa-Damari road, in Kaduna State. The Army spokesman also said two soldiers sustained…

  • Emir of Kano Sanusi at SARKIN MATASA turbaning

    Emir of Kano urges Sarkin Matasa to invigorate fight against insurgency

    — 3rd April 2018

    Billy Graham, Abel Yola The Emir of Kano Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has called on the newly turbaned Sarkin Matasa Adamawa, Barrister Aliyu Wakili Boya, to use his office to mobilize youths not only in Adamawa state but in the entire northeast against being recruited into Boko Haram activities and religious extremism. Sanusi commended the…

  • INFRASTRUCTURE Kalu

    We need Buhari’s infrastructure, not OBJ’s attacks – Kalu

    — 3rd April 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The latest attack on President Muhammadu Buhari by former President Olusegun Obasanjo continues to attract wild condemnations from Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike. Such reactions are coming more intensely with anger from prominent Igbo sons and daughters who feel President Buhari is trying his best not just for the South East but the…

  • UPDATE: Buhari, APC govs meeting deadlocked

    — 3rd April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari’s closed-door meeting with governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Council Chamber’s State House, on Tuesday, ended in deadlock. The meeting which started at 2:15 ended at 3:30pm, with all the governors emerging and refusing to talk to State House Correspondents. The governors of Plateau State, Simon Lalong…

  • JUST IN: Herdsmen attack Enugu community, machete security guard

    — 3rd April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Tension is currently high in Enugu State as Fulani herdsmen attacked Okpanku community in Aniri Local Government Area of the state and machete a security guard.   Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred on Easter Monday. It was gathered that the incident has raised the security antennae in the community as youths…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share