Soldiers kill 15 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno, recover arms
SOLDIERS

Soldiers kill 15 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno, recover arms

— 10th July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have killed 15 members of the Boko Haram terrorists group in Borno State.

The soldiers from 7 Brigade, Sector 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force were said to have encountered the terrorists at Arege village while on security patrol of the area.

Items recovered from the terrorists included One Anti-Aircraft Gun, Five AK 47 rifles and One Light Machine Gun.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, however, said that one soldier was injured during the operation and currently receiving medical attention.

The statement said, “Troops of 7 Brigade, Sector 3 of Multinational Joint Task Force on encountered Boko Haram terrorists at Arege, Borno State.

“15 of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised during the encounter while some fled into the bush with gunshot wounds.

“Efforts are being intensified by the troops to arrest the fleeing members of the Boko Haram suspects.

“4. Items recovered include:

“a. One Anti Aircraft Gun.

“b. Five AK 47 rifles.

“c. One Light Machine Gun.

“Unfortunately, one soldier was injured and is currently receiving attention at the military medical facility.

“Members of the general public is advised to report any suspicious activities to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.

 

 

2 Comments

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 10th July 2018 at 8:34 am
    Reply

    Daily news- mission accomplished.

  4. Tony 10th July 2018 at 8:53 am
    Reply

    Today we hear 1,000 boko Haram fighters killed by nigerian army tomorrow it is Buhari frees 2,000 arrested Boko Haram fighters. Next tomorrow the news will be nigerian army hand over ,184 underaged Boko Haram fighters to UN . The Northern nigeria which has turned their brain child Boko Haram into a lucrative business should continue deceiving themselves not the south but my worry is our Niger delta oil money should no be t used to feed these animals from the north.

