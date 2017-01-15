Soldiers kill 13 terrorists, rescue 58, hostages in Borno.

From Molly Kilete. Abuja

Soldiers on Internal Security Operations in the north east part of the country, are said to have killed 13, members of the boko-haram, terrorists group and rescues 58, persons comprising 35 women and 23 children, held hostage by the terrorists.

The soldiers were also said to have destroyed a night market operated by the terrorists at Boboshe and Bomboshe and Sinbaya in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno.

Director, army public relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the soldiers from 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade, while on clearance operation in the area, removed Boko Haram terrorists flags and recovered six Isuzu vehicles, three motorcycles, grinding machines and vehicles workshop at Anaduwa village and arrested the group food store keeper.

Other items recovered from the terrorists include five Pump Action Guns, two Pumping machines, eight vehicle tyres and one battery.

Usman, in the statement, lamented that one soldier sustained injury during the clearance operation but said he was receiving medical attention and in stable condition.

The statement made bailable to Daily Sun, in Abuja, said “As part of the clearance operations of remnants and fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in the north east, troops have continuously been carrying out raids, patrols and cordon operations.

It” is in that regards that troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE, conducted joint operations with vigilantes and civilian JTF in suspected Boko Haram terrorists hide outs in their area of responsibility.

“Within the last two days, they have carried out quite a number of patrols and clearance operations in various villages and towns in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“On Thursday 13th January 2017, with the assistance of some local vigilantes and civilian JTF, the troops carried out fighting patrols and clearance operations in Awada and Sinbaya villages.

“During the operations, the troops met stiff resistance towards Sinbaya from suspected Boko Haram terrorists in which they neutralized 8 terrorists.

“They also carried out similar clearance operation at Anaduwa village where they removed Boko Haram terrorists flags and recovered 4 Isuzu vehicles and 3 motorcycles.

“The troops also rescued 37 persons held captives; comprising 23 women and 14 children.

“Yesterday, they also carried out a joint patrol to Talwari village which served as harbour area for Boko Haram terrorists as well as Agulari, Kirinari, Gubdori and Yale villages.

Although the terrorists have abandoned the locations, the troops observed suspected Boko Haram terrorists activities such as abandoned flags in the area.