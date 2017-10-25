The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Soldiers feared killed in Yobe B’Haram attack
25th October 2017 - Adamawa NULGE down tools, demands payment of bailout funds to LGs
25th October 2017 - Kogi gov. dares tertiary institutions lecturers, proscribes Union activities
25th October 2017 - Pandemonium as thugs invade Sule Lamido’s office in Kaduna
25th October 2017 - Saraki commends Buhari for signing NEDC Bill into law
25th October 2017 - Fresh crisis hits Labour Party in Delta State
25th October 2017 - Kenyan repeat election: Odinga calls for civil disobedience, boycott
25th October 2017 - Respect cultures of host communities, Ekiti NOA tells non-indigenes
25th October 2017 - Rural healthcare initiative launched in Abuja
25th October 2017 - U.S music legend Fats Domino dead at 89 years old
Home / Cover / National / Soldiers feared killed in Yobe B’Haram attack

Soldiers feared killed in Yobe B’Haram attack

— 25th October 2017

 

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
Some soldiers are feared to have been killed in an attack on a military base in a remote community in Yobe State by Boko Haram.
The insurgents in three 4-wheel vehicles mounted with heavy guns attacked a military base at Sasawa near Damaturu on Wednesday, fired several shots into the base. “About eight soldiers may have died in the attacks and some injured,” a police source told The Sun.
The source that spoke on anonymity said a military junior officer was among the victims of the attack.
Spokesman of the 3 Division Nigerian Army, Col Kayode Ogunsanya confirmed the incident to newsmen in Damaturu, Yobe capital but did not give details. He said the troops also killed some Boko Haram insurgents. “There were casualty on both sides,” he explained.
Sasawa had suffered attacks by Boko Haram in 2014 in the heat of insurgency. The Wednesday incident was the fourth by Boko Haram in the state this year.
Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Soldiers feared killed in Yobe B’Haram attack

— 25th October 2017

  From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Some soldiers are feared to have been killed in an attack on a military base in a remote community in Yobe State by Boko Haram. The insurgents in three 4-wheel vehicles mounted with heavy guns attacked a military base at Sasawa near Damaturu on Wednesday, fired several shots into the…

  • Adamawa NULGE down tools, demands payment of bailout funds to LGs

    — 25th October 2017

    From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Adamawa State chapter, on Tuesday, embarked on an indefinite strike. The local governmentnworkers arebdemanding that the state government pays them a backlog of five months salary arrears of April 2016 and the salaries of July, August, September and October 2017. Thebworkers are also…

  • Kogi gov. dares tertiary institutions lecturers, proscribes Union activities

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Emmanuel ADEYEMI, Lokoja Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Wednesday, made a proclamation proscribing all Union activities in tertiary institutions in the state. The governor specifically said in spite of what the state government was doing to lift education in the state, the lecturers of the state polytechnic in Lokoja, still went ahead…

  • Pandemonium as thugs invade Sule Lamido’s office in Kaduna

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna There was pandemoniumon, on  Wednesday, when a former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, came to inspect his campaign office in Kaduna ahead of the 2018 political activities. The visit soon turned into a rally of sort when Lamido chose to address his supporters. Midway into the programme, several armed…

  • Saraki commends Buhari for signing NEDC Bill into law

    — 25th October 2017

    Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Bill. Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the Presidential Assent as a “major development in the efforts by the present administration to restore peace and normalcy…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share