Soldiers feared killed in Yobe B’Haram attack

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Some soldiers are feared to have been killed in an attack on a military base in a remote community in Yobe State by Boko Haram.

The insurgents in three 4-wheel vehicles mounted with heavy guns attacked a military base at Sasawa near Damaturu on Wednesday, fired several shots into the base. “About eight soldiers may have died in the attacks and some injured,” a police source told The Sun.

The source that spoke on anonymity said a military junior officer was among the victims of the attack.

Spokesman of the 3 Division Nigerian Army, Col Kayode Ogunsanya confirmed the incident to newsmen in Damaturu, Yobe capital but did not give details. He said the troops also killed some Boko Haram insurgents. “There were casualty on both sides,” he explained.

Sasawa had suffered attacks by Boko Haram in 2014 in the heat of insurgency. The Wednesday incident was the fourth by Boko Haram in the state this year.