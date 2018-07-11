When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State.

The soldiers, who were led by their Commanding Officer, Major Victor Adekole Oche, were dressed in their fatigues and armed with sanitation equipment such as brooms, shovels, rakes, head pans and diggers. Apart from the cleaning exercise, the army also brought tipper loads of granite stones to fill up the bad and waterlogged portions of the road.

Some of the residents of the area, who were hitherto scared of the presence of the soldiers on environmental sanitation day later trooped out to join the soldiers in the sanitation exercise.

Commending the army for choosing the location of the exercise, a resident, Pastor Ponle Adewale, described the gesture as a great step in improving army-civilian relationships.

He added that the work by the soldiers further showed the importance of a clean environment to the civilian residents.