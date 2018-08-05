Soldiers dislodge, kill several militias in Benue

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Troops on internal security operations in Benue State have dislodged and killed scores of armed militias operating in Guma, in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The soldiers deployed in Operation WHIRL STROKE encountered the militias while on clearance operation along Gbajimba – Akor axis in Guma with large herds of cattle.

Items recovered from the militias included one AK 47 rifle, two AK 47 rifle magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and five motorcycles.

Director, Army Public Relations Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement said that the troops dislodged the armed militiamen at their camp following a superior fire powerof the troops.

Gen. Chukwu said some of the terrorists who escaped into nearby bushes with gunshot wounds are being hunted by the soldiers.

The Army spokesman’s statement made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja reads, “Troops of 222 Battalion deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 2 August 2018 while on ambush operation around Malari village Borno State neutralised two Boko Haram terrorists while others flee into the bush.

“Ten bicycles were recovered from the terrorists during the encounter.

“The public is hereby advised to report any suspicious movements or activities to the security agents for necessary action.”