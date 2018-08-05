– The Sun News
5th August 2018 - “SSSHHH quiet! Why do you always have to make a racket out of nothing, huh?”
5th August 2018 - Shehu Sani’s suspension: APC NWC overrules el-Rufai, lifts suspension
5th August 2018 - President Buhari salutes veteran Journalist, Ray Ekpu at 70
5th August 2018 - NNPC says Baru not funding alleged impeachment plot against Saraki
5th August 2018 - Why forgiveness benefits you MORE
5th August 2018 - Akpabio visits Buhari in London
5th August 2018 - My support for Buhari’ll bring good tidings to Sokoto, says Wamakko
5th August 2018 - Soldiers arrest wanted terrorist at IDP camp in Borno
5th August 2018 - Soldiers dislodge, kill several militias in Benue
5th August 2018 - Pela Tonye, beauty, skincare entrepreneur: Look certain, unique in the outfit, jewelry you wear
SOLDIERS

Soldiers dislodge, kill several militias in Benue

— 5th August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Troops on internal security operations in Benue State have dislodged and killed scores of armed militias operating in Guma, in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

The soldiers deployed in Operation WHIRL STROKE encountered the militias while on clearance operation along Gbajimba – Akor axis in Guma with large herds of cattle.

Items recovered from the militias included one AK 47 rifle, two AK 47 rifle magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and five motorcycles.

Director, Army Public Relations Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement said that the troops dislodged the armed militiamen at their camp following a superior fire powerof the troops.

Gen. Chukwu said some of the terrorists who escaped into nearby bushes with gunshot wounds are being hunted by the soldiers.

The Army spokesman’s statement made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja reads, “Troops of 222 Battalion deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 2 August 2018 while on ambush operation around Malari village Borno State neutralised two Boko Haram terrorists while others flee into the bush.

“Ten bicycles were recovered from the terrorists during the encounter.

“The public is hereby advised to report any suspicious movements or activities to the security agents for necessary action.”

 

  Ezekiel Okeke 5th August 2018 at 5:02 pm
Share