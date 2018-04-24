Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army says its soldiers on counter insurgency operations in Borno State have destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making factory belong to Boko Haram terrorists group at Buk village in Damboa Local Government of Borno.

Director Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement.

He said the soldiers who were on a clearance operation, destroyed the terrorists camp, killed a number of them and rescued some hostages.

Gen. Chukwu, in the statement said, “Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the ongoing clearance operation destroyed another Boko Haram enclave.

“During the operation, some members of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while others fled the scene following the superior fire power of the troops”. “Five aged women held hostage by the terrorists were also freed during the operation. Unfortunately, two soldiers sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at a military facility.” Chukwu said that the troops also recovered one truck, one gun truck, three motorcycles and one tricycle. The army spokesman added that a bunker and an IED factory were destroyed by the troops during the operation.