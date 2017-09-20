Soldiers comb Ondo forests in search of kidnappers

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Commander, 32 Artillery of the Nigeria Army, Brig.-Gen.

James Ataguba, on Wednesday, led the Brigade troop on a special operation

to comb kidnappers spots within the Akoko area of Ondo State.

The troop led by Gen. Ataguba cordoned the communities and all the major

roads in the area.

Also, the troops searched various forests used as kidnappers’ den in

the area, including the forests located at the boundary of the state

and Kogi State.

Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor, Mr. Jimoh Dojumo,

who followed the soldiers on the raid, said the raid was aimed at

check-mating the incessant abductions along the Abuja-Owo road.

No fewer than 12 persons had been kidnapped in the area within this year alone, while many had also been killed by armed robbers and kidnappers.

Some of the towns where the army invaded during the raid include Oba-Akoko, Akunu-Akoko, and Ose-Akoko, among others.

Dojumo informed that some suspected kidnappers and their informants were arrested during the raid.

He said the suspects would later be handed over to appropriate security agency for further action.