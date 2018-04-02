The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - Soldiers allegedly beat 27-year-old man to death in Taraba State
2nd April 2018 - JUST IN: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies at 81
2nd April 2018 - Community laments alleged plot to take over land, write Ugwuanyi
2nd April 2018 - Man nabbed for hacking elder brother, wife to death in Ogun
2nd April 2018 - Sokoto intensify efforts in routine Polio immunization
2nd April 2018 - JUST IN: Winnie Madikizela Mandela dies at 81
2nd April 2018 - Okowa to perform groundbreaking ceremony of STARS University
2nd April 2018 - No going back on making Lagos waterways cleaner, safer
2nd April 2018 - Budget delay: Don’t expect much in Q2, says economist
2nd April 2018 - Why I left PDP for APGA – Maku
Home / National / Soldiers allegedly beat 27-year-old man to death in Taraba State
SOLDIERS Taraba State Exercise Cat Race

Soldiers allegedly beat 27-year-old man to death in Taraba State

— 2nd April 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Nigerian Army soldiers deployed in the ongoing Exercise Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) in Taraba State allegedly beat a 27-year-old man, Yusufa Haruna, to death at Mbamga in Sarduana Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Haruna Kurkal, father of the deceased, told journalists in Jalingo on Monday that trouble started when his late son had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend which resulted in a fight between them.

Kurkal said the parents of the girl reported the misunderstanding to the village head of the area, Jauro Saleh Abubakar, who asked the Sarkin Hausawa Alhaji Ibrahim Bangari to report the issue to soldiers who, on receipt of the complaint, stormed his house looking for him and his son while both were in the farm.

“On Friday March 23rd, I was home in the evening when my daughter ran to me crying that soldiers beat Yusufa to death. A few minutes later, I saw some of my relations carrying Yusufa on a motorcycle to my house.

“He was unconscious, as he was badly tortured. We quickly took him to the Mbamga Dispensary hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he narrated.

Haruna said the matter was reported to the police in Gembu who arrested the village head and the girl in question and have since brought them to Jalingo for further interrogation.

The deceased father, who said they arrived Jalingo at the weekend, said the village head and the girl were in custody of the police at the Command headquarters in Jalingo, and that proper investigations are expected to commence on Tuesday after the Easter holiday.

Efforts to get reaction from the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, were not successful as he told our reporters on phone that he was not aware of the incident, but promised to verify the information but did not return subsequent calls to his line.

Meanwhile, Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer ASP. David Misal said he had not yet briefed on the issue.

Residents of the middlebelt state had recently complained about what they termed “military brutality and extortion”, right before retired Gen. Theophilus Danjuma accused the Nigerian Army of colluding with armed bandits to terrorise the people, with the General urging the people to rise to their own defense.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SOLDIERS Taraba State Exercise Cat Race

Soldiers allegedly beat 27-year-old man to death in Taraba State

— 2nd April 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Nigerian Army soldiers deployed in the ongoing Exercise Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) in Taraba State allegedly beat a 27-year-old man, Yusufa Haruna, to death at Mbamga in Sarduana Local Government Area of the state. Mr. Haruna Kurkal, father of the deceased, told journalists in Jalingo on Monday that trouble started when his late son…

  • JUST IN: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies at 81

    — 2nd April 2018

    South Africa’s Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, wife to Nelson Mandela dies at 81 on Monday, April 1, 2018. Her family members will release a statement later today.  

  • Ugwuanyi community

    Community laments alleged plot to take over land, write Ugwuanyi

    — 2nd April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu An Enugu community, Ugwogo-Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State has called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to intervene and stop the plot by some members of his cabinet to convert 2,500 plots of the community’s land  themselves. The Ugwogo-Nike Town Union President, Hon. Nelson Okoh and Secretary, Barrister Chukwuemeka…

  • Man nabbed for hacking elder brother, wife to death in Ogun

    — 2nd April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The police in Ogun state have arrested one Okwudili Okoro for allegedly attacking his elder brother and his wife and hacking them to death with machete. Okwudili, said to be an apprentice under his late brother, Azuibike Okoro,  in company of another person, had stormed the Ijako, Sango Ota residence of the…

  • SOKOTO Polio gates, tambuwal

    Sokoto intensify efforts in routine Polio immunization

    — 2nd April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State government said it has increased access to immunization from 2.5% in 2014 to 25% in 2018. State governor Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal disclosed this during a review meeting on the progress of routine immunization in Sokoto. He indicated that the recent Lot Quality Assurance Survey (LQAS) by the National…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share