army brutality

Soldiers batter, rob conductor

— 7th September 2016

• ‘We’ll fish them out’

By Daniel Anokwuru

A bus conductor Mr. Everton Ugochukwu Chionwe, has allegedly escaped being killed by soldiers from the Central Vehicle Depot (CVD) Barracks Ojo Cantonment  Lagos.
Chionwe was allegedly battered and robbed of his money and phone by the soldiers.
Narrating his ordeal, he said: “I am living today by the special mercy of  God who saved me as the  soldiers intended to kill me as they  descended on me with any available objects at their disposal. They pummeled me,  until I temporarily passed out.
“The soldiers were attacking any civilian that tried to rescue me with heavy woods.” This, he said, happened at exactly 6:30 pm in front of the CVD barracks.
He alleged that the soldiers made away with all the money he and the driver made for the day and his Techno phone.
“Last Thursday, I was at work and  there was traffic gridlock at Volks bus stop. I wanted to urinate. I told my master and he permitted me to go. I crossed over to the bush opposite the CVD barracks. As I was urinating, someone threw a  heavy stone on my back. When I looked back; I saw  a woman who was throwing more stones at me . She has a makeshift shop in the bush. I saw about five soldiers inside the woman’s shop drinking and smoking with some area boys. The soldiers said if I finish urinating I should come. I entered the makeshift shop and told the woman that I was very  sorry because, I knew they were out for a problem having seen soldiers with her. Before I knew it, the soldiers descended on me, hitting me with iron, stones, any object at their reach. The woman told them to continue beating me as I urinated close to her shop. She called more  soldiers to join in the beating . They continued until I fell down.
“I went to the Onirekere Police Station to report the robbery case. The police gave me papers to go to the hospital and instructed me to come back the following day. The next day, the police followed me to the makeshift shed. But the woman threatened to call soldiers to beat us. We had to leave. We were advised by some people around to quickly leave as the woman was so powerful, besides she was taking good care of some soldiers who are backing her .
“I am appealing to the military authorities to wade into the matter and bring those who brutalised and robbed me to justice,” he said.
Whe contacted, a senior Army officer, Charles M, told Daily Sun that he is in-charge of the barracks and that he woulod fish out the culprits because they work under him.

    Nigeria soldiers are becoming more problem than solution killing and beating Nigerians and getting away with it. Someone need to come to the citizens rescue is like we are under a seriou attack. They we beat civilian,punished police and robbed people of their hard earn money.

