Cover / National
BOKO HARAM

Soldiers arrest wanted terrorist at IDP camp in Borno

— 5th August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said its soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North have arrested a wanted member of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The suspect Maje Lawan, said to be number 96 on the wanted list of terrorists published by the Army was arrested at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Banki, in Borno State.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, where he said the suspect is currently in military custody and undergoing  investigation.

Gen. Chukwu assured that the suspect would be handed over to appropriate authority for further action as soon as investigation is concluded.

He advised the public to be more security-conscious and report any suspicious movement to the security agencies.

Chukwu’s statement reads: “Troops of operation LAFIYA DOLE on 4 August, 2018, have arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Maje Lawan at Banki  in Borno State.

“The suspect believed to be number 96 on the wanted list earlier published by the Army was apprehended after he infiltrated into the Internally Displaced Persons camp in the area.

“The suspect is currently undergoing preliminary investigation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

“The public is reminded to be vigilance and to report any suspicious person, movements as well as activities to the law enforcement agents for prompt action”.

 

