Soldiers arrest wanted terrorist at IDP camp in Borno

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said its soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North have arrested a wanted member of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The suspect Maje Lawan, said to be number 96 on the wanted list of terrorists published by the Army was arrested at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Banki, in Borno State.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, where he said the suspect is currently in military custody and undergoing investigation.

Gen. Chukwu assured that the suspect would be handed over to appropriate authority for further action as soon as investigation is concluded.

He advised the public to be more security-conscious and report any suspicious movement to the security agencies.

