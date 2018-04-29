The Sun News
Soldiers arrest 4 Boko Haram terror suspects in Yobe

Soldiers arrest 4 Boko Haram terror suspects in Yobe

— 29th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on internal security operations in Yobe State have arrested four suspected members of Boko Haram in Mingel and Damagun in Fune  Local Government Area of the northern state.

The terrorists, all indigenes of Borno State, were arrested by troops of 233 Battalion deployed as part of counterterror Operation LAFIYA DOLE while on a raid in the area.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, gave a statement about the arrests, which reads:

“Troops of 233 Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on 27 April, 2018, while on raid operation to Mingel and Damagun in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State, nabbed four Boko Haram terrorists with their collaborator.

“The suspects, who are all from Borno State, include:

a. Chari Masaa – 40years

b. Gonbuzu Abar – 30years

c. Modu Moduchollo – 20 years

d. Titta Masawa – 20 years

e. While their collaborator is Gambo Idrisa – 30 years.

“Items recovered include:

a. Four Tecno phones.

b. A cash [amount] of N150,000.00 only.

“Similarly, troops of Forward Operation Base Potiskum on 26 April, 2018, while on routine patrol, arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Mr Sailsu Musa – 30 years – of Sabon Gari Duddaye village in  Nangere Local Government Area.

“The general public is hereby advised to report any suspicious movements to the security agents for necessary action.”

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 29th April 2018 at 8:45 am
    Reply

    The enemy should then celebrate mission accomplished. The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has subdued northeast natives under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria?

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 29th April 2018 at 9:12 am
    Reply

    The enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., mission in northeast is to subdue northeast natives under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. It is either the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. subdue northeast natives under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria or northeast natives subdue the enemy under North East Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. God given Victory is the natives’ under North East Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

