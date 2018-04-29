Soldiers arrest 4 Boko Haram terror suspects in Yobe

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on internal security operations in Yobe State have arrested four suspected members of Boko Haram in Mingel and Damagun in Fune Local Government Area of the northern state.

The terrorists, all indigenes of Borno State, were arrested by troops of 233 Battalion deployed as part of counterterror Operation LAFIYA DOLE while on a raid in the area.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, gave a statement about the arrests, which reads:

“Troops of 233 Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on 27 April, 2018, while on raid operation to Mingel and Damagun in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State, nabbed four Boko Haram terrorists with their collaborator.

“The suspects, who are all from Borno State, include:

a. Chari Masaa – 40years

b. Gonbuzu Abar – 30years

c. Modu Moduchollo – 20 years

d. Titta Masawa – 20 years

e. While their collaborator is Gambo Idrisa – 30 years.

“Items recovered include:

a. Four Tecno phones.

b. A cash [amount] of N150,000.00 only.

“Similarly, troops of Forward Operation Base Potiskum on 26 April, 2018, while on routine patrol, arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Mr Sailsu Musa – 30 years – of Sabon Gari Duddaye village in Nangere Local Government Area.

“The general public is hereby advised to report any suspicious movements to the security agents for necessary action.”