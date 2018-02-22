Soldier shoots superior in Borno
— 22nd February 2018
There was confusion at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, last Sunday, as a Corporal with the Nigerian Army, identified as Peter Omobuwa, reportedly opened fire on one IF Ibiama, a captain.
It was gathered that the officer, who suffered bullet wounds was taken to the 21 Brigade Medical Center, while the soldier was detained.
However, what transpired between the duo remains unknown at the moment.
“A junior officer with service number N/12897 open fired at the senior officer with service number 02NA/52/2588. The junior officer was disarmed and stabilised in our detention facility,” a military source said.
He added that a military panel had been set up to investigate the matter, adding that findings would be made public within one week.
Sani Usman, army spokesman, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.
If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to stand and work for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. The brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police are attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives- it is either you are for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world or you are for fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Peace is only with the Sword, security and defense is only with the Sword, justice is only with the Sword. If the enemy know you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you on your God given native land, if you avenge the enemy’s killings, it is justice, if you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace on your God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you- it is the rule of engagement. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!