The Sun News
Latest
10th June 2017 - DIRTY FIGHT
10th June 2017 - Jubilation in Benin as Appeal Court upholds Obaseki’s election
10th June 2017 - Igbo Quit Notice: Northern Elders Forum backs Arewa youths
10th June 2017 - Group petitions IGP, DSS over T.A. Orji, son’s threat to opposition in Abia
10th June 2017 - Quit order: Igbo ready to leave North – IPOB
10th June 2017 - Let separation be bloodless – Ikedife
10th June 2017 - Soldier sentenced to death for allegedly killing Boko Haram suspect
10th June 2017 - Nigeria won’t break up –US don
10th June 2017 - North splits over Igbo
10th June 2017 - 36 states, FCT share N516.38bn Paris Club refund
Home / National / Soldier sentenced to death for allegedly killing Boko Haram suspect

Soldier sentenced to death for allegedly killing Boko Haram suspect

— 10th June 2017

The Nigerian Army General Court Martial (GCM) has sentenced Lance Cpl Hillary Joel to death, for allegedly killing a civilian he thought was a Boko Haram terrorist during a cordon and search operation in Damboa, Borno State.

Brig.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, President of the GCM, gave the verdict at a sitting on Friday in Maiduguri. “The prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. It is clear that the accused committed the offence, contrary to the Armed Forces Act. The court has found you guilty of the offence of murder; it has listened to the presentation by the prosecution urging that you be treated as a first offender. We have also listened to your plea.

“But the court also considered the need to maintain discipline and sanity in the system, especially as our anti- terrorism war continues. You are hereby sentenced to death”, Adeniyi ruled. He said, however, that the sentence was subject to confirmation by the authority as provided for, by section 141 paragraph I A, of the Armed Forces Act.

Joel was said to have set ablaze a civilian, Mr Wawi Lawan, during a military cordon and search operation in Damboa, on Jan. 26, 2015, leading to his death. The court also sentenced Chima Daniel, a Private, to 15 years imprisonment, for aiding and abetting murder. Daniel was said to have used pepper on a minor, who was under interrogation for alleged theft of a mobile telephone.

The incident, which happened on May 14, 2014 in Zabarmari village in Jere Local Government Area of Borno, led to the death of the boy. Delivering the judgement, Adeniyi declared: “having found you guilty of the charge against you and listened to the prosecution plea to treat you as a first offender, the court hereby sentence you to 15 years imprisonment.

The court also demoted Audu Aliyu, from Corporal to Private, for assaulting three minors without justification, while Balanga Samuel, a Sergeant, was also demoted to a private, for deserting his duty post at the 158 battalion in Kareto, during a suspected Boko Haram attack.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command on Friday said normalcy has been restored after residents protest the killing of a youth by a soldier at the Command Secondary School.



Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DIRTY FIGHT

— 10th June 2017

Osun monarch, prominent chief strip each other naked By YINKA OLUDAYISI FABOWALE The video clip went viral on the social media last week. It had all the trappings of an epic Yoruba movie. It showed a horsetail-whisking royal personage amid a crowd of townsfolk drumming, singing hailing and chanting slogans. But, the cause of the…

Share

  • Jubilation in Benin as Appeal Court upholds Obaseki’s election

    — 10th June 2017

    From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin    There was jubilation in Benin City as the Court of Appeal yesterday upheld the judgment of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed Governor Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the September 28, 2016 governorship election in the state. The…

    Share

  • Igbo Quit Notice: Northern Elders Forum backs Arewa youths

    — 10th June 2017

    The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), on Friday expressed support to the call by the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups for Igbos to leave the region within three months. The forum expressed “disappointment” with the Northern Governors’ Forum for disowning the youth groups. Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the NEF spokesperson told newsmen in Zaria on Friday, that…

    Share

  • Group petitions IGP, DSS over T.A. Orji, son’s threat to opposition in Abia

    — 10th June 2017

    A group, Concerned Abians for Justice, has called on the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of Department of State Services, not to sweep under the carpet, threats made by a group called, Ochendo Youth Foundation, to deal with any politician in the state who called for the prosecution of former governor, T.A….

    Share

  • Quit order: Igbo ready to leave North – IPOB

    — 10th June 2017

      Lalong, Aka Ikenga react From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba, and Gyang Bere, Jos   The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed appreciation to Northern youths for the quit notice given Igbo in the region, saying that the move would only help to hasten the actualization of Biafra. A Coalition of Northern Youths had in…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share