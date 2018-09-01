Okafor Ejike Echesiogu is a self-made, young entrepreneur with a reach across the length and breadth of Nigeria. But the journey to success wasn’t like a stroll in the park for the Group Chairman of Gold Group of Companies, Abuja. As a little boy, he hawked palm kernels and palm nuts in the village to raise money for his school fees, because his parents were too poor to train him. Later, as an undergraduate at the Bayero University, Kano, he and his late brother, Osita, hit on an idea to produce foams and bridge the gap of traders and buyers travelling all the way to Onitsha to purchase the product, but there was no capital. He decided to work for a foam manufacturer without pay while still an undergraduate. Years later, he hit the ground running, producing Gold Foam, which recently marked its 25 years in business. Today, he sits atop a business chain that is not only into foam making but also into the hospitality industry, real estate, agriculture, and furniture making. Saturday Sun caught up with him recently visit in Lagos to share his amazing,breakthrough story.

How was it like growing up?

I wasn’t born with a silver spoon. I was born into a poor family in Nkwelle-Uke in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. In fact, my parents were extremely poor. I picked up this entrepreneurial stuff right from my childhood when I was in the primary school. In those days, there was free education in primary school, and my parents didn’t need to pay my fees. But in secondary school, up to tertiary institution, I struggled throughout paying my school fees, though I went to seminary school, but after my junior seminary, I opted out.

Why did you opt out?

Initially, I was the one who desired to be a priest based on what I was seeing in them and the way they were doing their things. So, I took the exam and passed. I spent six years there. But, along the process, I noticed I wasn’t meant to be there; it wasn’t my line of calling. I noticed I was meant to be into business, because, while in school, during vacations, I was doing things that would bring in money.

Like what and what?

(Laughs) in the village then, I would go in search of palm kernels and palm nuts, and sell them at the market. My parents, I told you, were not rich. So, whatever money we gathered during that period, we will use it to support our going back to school. Within that period I was in the seminary school, I noticed my call wasn’t there. Therefore, I dropped out after my junior seminary, and wrote jamb and gained admission to Bayero University, Kano, to study Business Administration since I had already known where my passion lied.

So, how did you set out as an entrepreneur later?

Because of the poverty that was running in my family then, my elder brother, Osita, who is late now, wasn’t able to go to secondary school. After his primary education, he went for apprenticeship. His master was selling mattress. When I gained admission into Bayero University, I stayed in his house. While I was in his house, any time I was not in school, I would be in his shop.

When was that?

Earlier ‘90s. Then, there were no indigenous foam producers in Kano. They were all foreign companies, so the places we were buying foams were from either the foreign companies (like Vita Foam and some Lebanese companies), or we would travel to Onitsha to buy foams and sell. I was still in school then, but I was helping out. Later, one indigenous company sprang up in Kano, and started producing foams, and succeeded in bridging the gap of having to go to Onitsha to buy foams.

My brother and I looked over the whole thing. Incidentally, a brother of that indigenous foam producer was my school mate. So, I started following him to see what they were doing. That was when I started getting some knowledge on how to produce foam. Though we had an intention to go into foam production, my brother didn’t have enough cash. But the breakthrough we had was leveraging on our credibility. Don’t forget, there are five levels of money which people don’t understand: credibility, credible relationship, character, competence through acquired skill, and cash.