Solar-powered tricycles debut in Lagos

A Nigerian company, Oldang International Limited, on Sunday launched the sales of solar-powered tricycles to enhance public transportation in the country.

The company’s Chief Executive, Mr Olubunmi Oluwadare, said at the launch in Lagos that the solar- powered, fuel-less tricycle popularly called “keke” would gradually phase out petrol engine tricycles across the country.

“Oldang Electric solar-powered vehicle is an automobile that is propelled by one or more electric motors using electrical energy storage device.

“This would create an easy transportation, system, affordable transport fare, job opportunities, human capital development and position Nigeria as a forward-thinking country and a commercial hub for other African countries,” Oluwadare said.

According to him, solar-powered tricycles are vehicles of the future as people become more aware of the negative impacts of fossil fuels on the environment, health and finances.

“The tricycle which uses sun and chargeable batteries, comes in an affordable price of less than N1 million.

“It is clean and non-polluting with zero emissions,” he said.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Adewale Folorunsho, Osun State Chairman of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), applauded the company for the innovation.

“I really appreciate this innovation; with this solar tricycle coming to town, we will be using sun to make money now and not fuel again,” he said.

He appealed banks and other stakeholders to invest in the public transportation business to enable operators buy and pay on installment.

(Source: NAN)