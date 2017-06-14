The Sun News
Home / National / Sokoto youths, Igbo elders meet, pledge to remain one

Sokoto youths, Igbo elders meet, pledge to remain one

— 14th June 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A coalition of youths groups and Igbo elders in Sokoto State have resolved to stand by one, united, indivisible Nigeria.

The pledge came sequel to the recent threat issued by a coalition of Arewa youths groups, asking the Igbo to leave the North latest October, 1.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Youths Matters, Alhaji Nasiru Babata, assured the Igbo that the state government would spare no efforts to safeguard the lives and property of all people resident in the state.

Represented by Alhaji Abubakar Dangaskiya, Babata said, “Sokoto State will continue to be home for all Nigerians, irrespective of any religious, ethnic, political or cultural differences.

“The youth groups stand for one Nigeria and the country will remain one. This is what we will continue to believe and stand for.”

The President-General of the Igbo community in Sokoto, Chief Charles Uwaga, as well as Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Leader in the state, Mr. Kelechi Obonna, also commended the acting president Yemi Osinbajo for the steps he has so far taken to ensure sustainable peace and unity in the nation.

“The dialogue he has so far started with the northern elders and those planned with the leaders from other parts of the country are very commendable.

“These efforts should be sustained and replicated across the country, while we are condemning any hate speeches or statements, by anybody, from any part of Nigeria,’’ the duo, added.

In his remarks, a member of the Nigerian Youths Parliament from the state,  Sanusi Yakubu, said the meeting was to assure the Igbo resident  in the state that,’’ all is well.

“There is no cause for alarm here. We also want all the northerners resident in Igboland that they should feel to continue with their lawful activities.

“They should continue to do so without any let or hindrance, and all Nigerians stand to benefit more under a united and indivisible Nigeria.”

