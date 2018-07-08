The Sun News
Sokoto Yoruba community honours Tambuwal's aide, 9 others
SOKOTO

Sokoto Yoruba community honours Tambuwal’s aide, 9 others

— 8th July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Yoruba in Sokoto State, on Sunday, conferred honorary chieftaincy on 10 of its illustrious sons in the state. Those honoured included Special Assistant to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Chief James Bolorunduro Olorunfemi.

The recipient, who is also President General, Yoruba Community Sokoto, was bestowed with honorary title of Majekobaje.

The event held in Sokoto also witnessed the coronation of 12 local chiefs (Baales) within Sokoto metropolis, saddle with responsibility to settle disputes and maintain peace among Yoruba residents in their domains.

Speaking at the occasion, Sarkin Yorubawa Sokoto, Alhaji Abdulfatai Olayiwola Coker, said the recipients were honoured because of their meaningful contributions to the development of Yoruba community in the state.

He urged them not to relent in their good deeds and advised other professionals to please key into the community’s progressive drive.

On the rationale behind the appointment of local chiefs (Baales), Coker explained that it would be an avenue to disseminate vital information that will enthrone peace and delivery of welfare package among their subjects.

“Ladies and gentlemen, what we are celebrating today is in line with our desire to rebrand the affairs of Yoruba people in Sokoto and environs, and a drive to take it to an envious level of other to grossly emulate in northern states of the federation.

“We in Oba’s council are not oblivious of the fact that no meaningful development can be incubated without the active participation of the grassroots. So, the establishment of Baale councils is an integral of Oba’s council in Sokoto. ” he explained.

He charged the appointees to work in tandem with other traditional heads in their domains to ensure peaceful coexistence among all tribes.

The Special Guest, Mr. Ayinde Adesola, who spoke on the theme: ‘Unity Among Yoruba’s and Other Ethnic Groups’, urged the Yoruba residents in the state to continued living in peace and harmony with other ethnic groups.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Hon. Moses Ajibade who was conferred with honourary title of Omosakin, commended the Sarkin Yoruba and his council for the honour done them.

He promised to continue working assiduously in projecting the good image of Yoruba descendants in the state.

 

 

