YORUBA COMMUNITY

Sokoto Yoruba community chieftain urges support for Saraki’s presidential bid

— 5th September 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A chieftain of Yoruba Community, in Sokoto State, Prince Babatunde Ojigi, has applauded the recent declaration of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to vie for presidency on platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

Speaking with Daily Sun, on Wednesday, Ojigi, who is also Special Adviser on Political Matters to Sokoto Yoruba Community in the state, said the Senate President’s detribalised posture makes him the perfect candidate for the number seat.

According to him, “There are a lot of things to benefit from Senate President Saraki’s presidential ambition. If you look at the age bracket, he is capable of breaking the barrier and make Not-Too-Young-To-Run be a reality.

“Also, his emergence can discourage many sentiments of religion and tribal that has surrounded the position of the President office in Nigeria.” Ojigi reasoned.

The Chieftain noted that the Senator President has all the quality expected for someone to preside over a country like Nigeria. “He is the most educated and experienced politician so far, when rely on his robust curriculum vitae. I think he will do well as president of this country.”

While highlighting Saraki’s political qualifications, Ojigi recalled that the Kwara-born politician has served as four years as special adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and he served as governor for eight years as well,” he explained.

 

