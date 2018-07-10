Sokoto to subsidise 15, 000 metric tonnes fertilizers to farmers

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

As parts of efforts to ensure food security and production in Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has launched the sales and distribution of fertilizers for this year’s rainy season.

Speaking during the launching ceremony held at Tureta Local Government Area, the governor announced that the state government has subsidised the cost of the commodity so as to enhance production of the farmers.

He also explained that the state government has procured 15,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer to be sold to farmers at the cost of four thousand naira per bag.

In the same vein, governor Tambuwal also kicked off the distribution of support package to 732 enterpreneurs under IFAD- CASP programme in the state.

The package to be distributed include sewing machines, fertilizer, water pumping machines, seedlings,red goats among others.

He urged farmers to ensure that they make judicious use of the products in order to have greater yield.

In his remarks, the National Programme Coordinator, IFAD- CASP, Muhammad Lawal Idah said Sokoto State was actually leading other CASP participating states in a buy-in of IFAD-CASP mode of rural development intervention.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Sani Garba Shuni, said the ministry has procured Super Sosat Millet seeds and Faro 44 rice seedlings worth millions of naira and distributed to the farmers in the state.

He called on farmers to take advantage of the farm inputs in order to enhance agricultural production in the state.