– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Sokoto to host Catholic Bishops Conference
5th September 2018 - UPDATED: 2019: I’ll contest for senate, Amosun declares
5th September 2018 - Mambilla: Buhari seeks China’s support
5th September 2018 - ANAN lauds NSITF on staff welfare
5th September 2018 - FG restates commitment to Africa regional peace pacts
5th September 2018 - Gov. Amosun announces intention to contest Ogun senatorial seat
5th September 2018 - How to curtail fake news – Okowa
5th September 2018 - Sokoto Yoruba community chieftain urges support for Saraki’s presidential bid
5th September 2018 - Uncertainty over minimum wage as committee submits reports
5th September 2018 - NUJ presidential aspirant makes case for journalists
Home / National / Sokoto to host Catholic Bishops Conference
bishops conference

Sokoto to host Catholic Bishops Conference

— 5th September 2018

NAN

A total of 75 Bishops are expected to attend the 2018 Catholic Bishops Conference in Sokoto beginning on Sept. 6.

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, who made the disclosure at a press conference on Wednesday in Sokoto, said 200 other guests are expected at the annual event.

He said the meeting was aimed at discussing pastoral engagements, collaboration with other denominations and people of other faiths.

READ ALSO FG restates commitment to Africa regional peace pacts

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Catholic Church has 56 Dioceses and nine Provinces in Nigeria.

Kukah expressed his Dioceses’ happiness for been selected to host the conference, adding that the presence of the clerics would bring lots of blessings to the Diocese.

He described the opportunity as a rare privilege, as each Diocese only has one chance of hosting the Catholic Bishops in 56 years.

Kukah added that the gathering would serve as an opportunity to correct negative impressions about Sokoto and the North “by those who are not in tune with the reality.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

bishops conference

Sokoto to host Catholic Bishops Conference

— 5th September 2018

NAN A total of 75 Bishops are expected to attend the 2018 Catholic Bishops Conference in Sokoto beginning on Sept. 6. The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, who made the disclosure at a press conference on Wednesday in Sokoto, said 200 other guests are expected at the annual event. He said the…

  • AMOSUN

    UPDATED: 2019: I’ll contest for senate, Amosun declares

    — 5th September 2018

    …Says not afraid of direct primaries Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on Wednesday, laid to rest the speculation of his senatorial ambition, as he declared that he would contest for the position of Ogun Central Senatorial  seat in 2019. The governor equally said that contrary to the news making the rounds…

  • BUHARI

    Mambilla: Buhari seeks China’s support

    — 5th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, sought the Chinese Government’s support for the speedy completion of the Mambilla power project in Taraba State. The Federal Government and Chinese contractors signed a N2.1 trillion (about $5.792 billion) contract deal in Abuja to execute the 3050 megawatts (MW) Mambilla hydropower project in November 2017. The…

  • welfare

    ANAN lauds NSITF on staff welfare

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has commended the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) for making the welfare of its staff a priority. Mrs Petu Joyce, the Chairman of FCT Branch of ANAN, gave the commendation when she led officials of the branch on a courtesy call to the Fund in…

  • PEACE PACT

    FG restates commitment to Africa regional peace pacts

    — 5th September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has promised to uphold to the tenets of the peace agreements, especially in the Africa region. Commandant of Nigerian Defence College, Rear Admiral Adeniyi Osinowo, gave the assurance while giving his remarks at a lecture, on Wednesday, in Abuja. Adm. Osinowo also urged regional leaders to shoulder strategic responsibility…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share