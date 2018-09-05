NAN

A total of 75 Bishops are expected to attend the 2018 Catholic Bishops Conference in Sokoto beginning on Sept. 6.

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, who made the disclosure at a press conference on Wednesday in Sokoto, said 200 other guests are expected at the annual event.

He said the meeting was aimed at discussing pastoral engagements, collaboration with other denominations and people of other faiths.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Catholic Church has 56 Dioceses and nine Provinces in Nigeria.

Kukah expressed his Dioceses’ happiness for been selected to host the conference, adding that the presence of the clerics would bring lots of blessings to the Diocese.

He described the opportunity as a rare privilege, as each Diocese only has one chance of hosting the Catholic Bishops in 56 years.

Kukah added that the gathering would serve as an opportunity to correct negative impressions about Sokoto and the North “by those who are not in tune with the reality.”