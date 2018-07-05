Sokoto: Tambuwal sacks commissioners

The dissolution, according to his newly appointed Director-General, Media and Public Affairs, Malam Abubakar Shekara, was aimed at restructuring and re-strategising the cabinet for optimum efficiency as well as service delivery to the State.

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has dissolved his Executive Council with immediate effect.

He said the governor thanked members of the council for the dedication, sacrifice and loyalty to the administration.

“The governor wishes to express appreciation to the people for cooperating with and supporting the outgoing members of the Council towards achieving the success recorded.

“Rt Honorable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal wishes the outgoing Executive Council members success in their future en- deavors,” he said.