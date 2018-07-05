The Sun News
5th July 2018 - Sokoto: Tambuwal sacks commissioners
5th July 2018 - Obaseki mulls security trust fund for Edo
5th July 2018 - Native doctor shot dead testing bullet-proof charm
5th July 2018 - FIRS boss denies existence of multuiple taxation
5th July 2018 - Nigeria in search of history
5th July 2018 - Okogie, Adebanjo, 2 of a rare kind
5th July 2018 - Nigeria: Widening income inequality
5th July 2018 - Nigeria returning to a state of nature
5th July 2018 - This C-In-C is AWOL
5th July 2018 - Dilemma of a spokesman
COMMISSIONERS - SOKOTO STATE GOVERNOR AMINU TAMBUWAL

Sokoto: Tambuwal sacks commissioners

— 5th July 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has dissolved his Executive Council with immediate effect.

The dissolution, according to his newly appointed Director-General, Media and Public Affairs, Malam Abubakar Shekara, was aimed at restructuring and re-strategising the cabinet for optimum efficiency as well as service delivery to the State.

He said the governor thanked members of the council for the dedication, sacrifice and loyalty to the administration.

“The governor wishes to express appreciation to the people for cooperating with and supporting the outgoing members of the Council towards achieving the success recorded.

“Rt Honorable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal wishes the outgoing Executive Council members success in their future en- deavors,” he said.

The sacked commissioners are to hand over the affairs of their respective ministries to the Permanent Secretaries.

