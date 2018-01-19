Sokoto spends N6b on LG pensioners, retired teachers

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government said it has spent about N6 billion to offset payments of pension arrears and gratuities to retired staff of local government and primary teachers across the state.

Chairman of the Local Government Staff Pension Board, Alhaji Abubakar Umar disclosed this on Friday in an interview with journalists, in Sokoto.

Umar said the payments were made since the inception of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal led administration in the state, till date.

Umar, who is also the All Progressive Party’s zonal Vice chairman in the State noted that Sokoto is one of the few states that have committed much resources in paying pension arrears and gratuity in time.

His words: “We are paying all their arrears and gratuity as at when due in order to ensure with the compliance of the directives given to us by the governor that no retiree should be delayed on collecting his rights entitlement after leaving service due to any paper work.

“The state government has accorded much attention to the welfare and well being of the retirees to ensure that they were given all the necessary financial supports in order to encourage those on active service to be responsible of their jobs.”

The chairman also attributed the efforts and success of the prompt payments to interest shown by the state governor, which has become a yardstick of development and progress in the state.

He reaffirmed that payment of arrears and pensions entitlements to the deserving retirees is very dear to the governor, as it is part of his policy of improving the lives of civil servants in the state.

He however called on the retired staff to continue to support and pray for the government, so as to ensure that their welfare are adequately cater for.

Umar assured the commitment of present administration in improving of basic education, social services, agricultural empowerment, provision of portable water, roads network, security and welfare of the civil servants toward attaining the developmental goals in the state.