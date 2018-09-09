– The Sun News
Sokoto lawmakers purchase guber form for APC aspirant

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Twelve members of Sokoto House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have purchased a gubernatorial form for Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo, an aspirant for state governor.

The lawmakers were those who had declined to defect with the state governor to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last month.

Spokesman of the lawmaker, Hon. Abdullahi Sidi, representing Gwadabawa constituency, said the gesture was in recognition of the aspirant’s humility, patience and confident repose in him to serve the people of the State.

He noted that as a commissioner in charge of finance, and as well as Local Government and Community Development, the aspirant has the quality of leadership to take the state to greater heights.

On his part, Yabo, who was overwhelmed with the lawmakers’ gesture, described it as a clarion call to confront the many problems facing the state.

His decision to run for state goverorship, he said, was inspired by his belief in and ability to restore the lost glory of Sokoto state. Yabo made assurances of his clear vision to tackle the problem  of underdevelopment under the present government.

“Today, I stand here humbled by the kind gesture of our honorable members. What they have done is a clarion call [for] me to confront many challenges facing our state. Today, we are facing [a] lack of infrastructures, unemployment of youths, lack of women empowerment.

“I will restore the good foundation laid by our leader and former governor, Distinguished Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko. We will continue from where he stopped.

“We will place more emphasis [on] the welfare of our mothers, because when you empower women you empower all. We will respect our traditional institutions and restore its core values,” Yabo declared.

He also promised to revive local government councils in the state through the granting of financial autonomy.

Yabo charged party members to mobilise support and to ensure they get their voters card to guarantee success in the forthcoming general elections.

“What I am asking you is to join hands with me in securing the state for better,” the aspirant said.

